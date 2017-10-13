MLB Playoffs 2017: Live-Stream Schedule and Championship Bracket Predictions

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Major League Baseball couldn't have asked for a better start to the postseason.

The American and National League Division Series provided a ton of drama with a Game 5 in each league, and there's plenty of intrigue building up to the championship series in each league, starting with the ALCS Friday night.

The four teams remaining in the postseason all bring unique qualities to the table, but one thing is for sure, the amount of excitement created by the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers heading into the next week of play is immense.

Live-Stream Schedule

ALCS (All games can be streamed on Fox Sports Go)

Game 1: Yankees at Astros (Friday, October 13, 8:08 p.m. ET)

Game 2: Yankees at Astros (Saturday, October 14, 4:08 p.m. ET)

Game 3: Astros at Yankees (Monday, October 16, 8:08 p.m. ET)

Game 4: Astros at Yankees (Tuesday, October 17, TBD)

Game 5 (if necessary): Astros at Yankees (Wednesday, October 18, TBD)

Game 6 (if necessary): Yankees at Astros (Friday, October 20, TBD)

Game 7 (if necessary): Yankees at Astros (Saturday, October 21, TBD)

NLCS (All games can be streamed on the TBS app)

Game 1: Cubs at Dodgers (Saturday, October 14, 8:08 p.m. ET)

Game 2: Cubs at Dodgers (Sunday, October 15, 7:38 p.m. ET)

Game 3: Dodgers at Cubs (Tuesday, October 17, TBD)

Game 4: Dodgers at Cubs (Wednesday, October 18, TBD)

Game 5: Dodgers at Cubs (Thursday, October 19, TBD)

Game 6: Cubs at Dodgers (Saturday, October 21, TBD)

Game 7: Cubs at Dodgers (Sunday, October 22, TBD)

Predictions

Both the Astros and Dodgers come into the championship series on more rest than their counterparts, and it will be key to take advantage of that in their home ballparks.

The Astros' Game 1 starter, Dallas Keuchel, has been using Game 2 starter Justin Verlander as a resource to prepare for his big start at home, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com:

Astros manager A.J. Hinch is also excited for the series to begin, and he noted that Minute Maid Park will have an electric crowd Friday night, per McTaggart:

As for the Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw will be taking the mound for Game 1 Saturday at Dodger Stadium against the Cubs. According to MLB.com's Ken Gurnick, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will manage Kershaw accordingly with his historic seven-inning struggles in mind:

The Yankees enter the ALCS in better shape than the Cubs do the NLCS even though both teams won thrilling five-game series on Wednesday and Thursday. New York got a terrific start out of CC Sabathia and was able to set its rotation through Game 4 for the ALCS, while Chicago used every man possible in Washington, D.C., on Thursday and now has to fly across the country for Saturday's Game 1.

Despite those circumstances, both teams will be playing with less pressure than their opponents. The Yankees weren't expected to reach the postseason in 2017 and they've already recorded a big scalp by knocking off the Indians.

The Cubs lifted all the pressure off their shoulders in 2016 by winning the World Series, and with the Dodgers under pressure of their own to get to the World Series for the first time since 1988, the defending champions will be able to bank on their experience in big situations to get them out of a few extra jams, just like they did Thursday.

Regardless of what occurs over the next week, we're certainly in for some terrific baseball between four of the best teams on the diamond this season.

Predictions: Astros over Yankees in 6; Dodgers over Cubs in 6.

