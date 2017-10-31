Bray Wyatt and 7 WWE Superstars Who Would Make the Best Horror-Movie Villains

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

From Papa Shango to The Boogeyman, WWE has hosted some of the scariest Superstars the pro wrestling business has ever seen, making it all the more mind-boggling that few of those iconic characters have translated over to the silver screen.

After all, WWE does have its own film department, distributing movies with a mix of well-known actors and actresses and WWE talent. Granted, not many of them have been enthralling, but perhaps one of the more notable movies the company has produced since the dawn of the millennium was 2006's See No Evil starring Kane as the unhinged Jacob Goodnight.

Compared to classics such as Friday the 13th or Nightmare on Elm Street, See No Evil didn't provide anything horror-movie fans haven't seen before, but there is no doubt Kane played his part to perfection. He reprised his role as Jacob Goodnight for a sequel in 2014, but oddly enough, we haven't seen many other stars follow in his footsteps by becoming a horror movie villain.

Today's WWE roster is filled with intimidating figures who would thrive in the terror realm and be equally as frightening as Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger or Michael Myers. Wrestling and movies can both be over-the-top at times and go the extra mile to petrify viewers, which is why these seven stars would be in their element when portraying a deranged killer.

Who among these potential horror-movie villains would you be most afraid to find out were in pursuit of you on Halloween night?