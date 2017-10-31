Bray Wyatt and 7 WWE Superstars Who Would Make the Best Horror-Movie VillainsOctober 31, 2017
Bray Wyatt and 7 WWE Superstars Who Would Make the Best Horror-Movie Villains
From Papa Shango to The Boogeyman, WWE has hosted some of the scariest Superstars the pro wrestling business has ever seen, making it all the more mind-boggling that few of those iconic characters have translated over to the silver screen.
After all, WWE does have its own film department, distributing movies with a mix of well-known actors and actresses and WWE talent. Granted, not many of them have been enthralling, but perhaps one of the more notable movies the company has produced since the dawn of the millennium was 2006's See No Evil starring Kane as the unhinged Jacob Goodnight.
Compared to classics such as Friday the 13th or Nightmare on Elm Street, See No Evil didn't provide anything horror-movie fans haven't seen before, but there is no doubt Kane played his part to perfection. He reprised his role as Jacob Goodnight for a sequel in 2014, but oddly enough, we haven't seen many other stars follow in his footsteps by becoming a horror movie villain.
Today's WWE roster is filled with intimidating figures who would thrive in the terror realm and be equally as frightening as Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger or Michael Myers. Wrestling and movies can both be over-the-top at times and go the extra mile to petrify viewers, which is why these seven stars would be in their element when portraying a deranged killer.
Who among these potential horror-movie villains would you be most afraid to find out were in pursuit of you on Halloween night?
Bray Wyatt
It's almost unbelievable that WWE Studios has yet to tap into the background of Bray Wyatt and make a movie about the origins of The Wyatt Family. Needless to say, it would be nothing short of spectacular (as well as spooky) given the depth of his character and everything fans don't already know about him.
There has been plenty of talk this year on WWE TV about the status of Sister Abigail and whether she's dead or alive (and if so, in what form). What caused her demise, and why does Wyatt answer to her all these years later?
These are crucial questions that could be answered in the form of a film, with Wyatt playing the role of the lead villain. He hasn't backed up much of what he has said in recent years (such as defeating The Undertaker to become the "new face of fear" at WrestleMania 31), but he does talk a good game and would be the perfect person in a horror movie to instill fear in people.
The entire movie could take place at the Wyatt Family compound, a setting that has been explored only a handful of times on WWE programming. That was where fans got their first look at Wyatt back in 2013, so just imagine trespassing teenagers attempting to tour the premises and being targeted by Wyatt and his bearded clan.
It has often been argued that Wyatt has been reduced to a punchline as a result of how much he loses when it matters most, but he's the type of character horror movies were made for. Wyatt has been known to embody the fears certain Superstars have, and like Pennywise or Freddy Krueger, The Eater of Worlds can flourish in their world, not in the ring where he is most vulnerable.
"The Demon" Finn Balor
Finn Balor is an extremely likable guy and a perennial babyface, but it's when he transforms into The Demon that his motives become unclear. He doesn't tap into that dark side of himself too often, but when he does, he appears to be much more unstoppable and unpredictable than typically would be as just Finn Balor.
Up to this point in his WWE career, we've only seen The Demon portrayed as a good guy, and how can fans not cheer for the amazing aesthetics his alter-ego provides? However, imagine how much better The Demon could be as a ruthless heel, not only in the ring but on the silver screen as well.
Balor's Demon persona constantly sparks comparisons to The Predator, a creature unknown to man from the 1987 cult classic of the same name. That vile animal sought after his prey in impressive fashion and stopped at nothing to destroy whatever he set his sights on, including a team of trained special forces.
Size isn't on Balor's side, but his eccentric get-up more than makes up for how short he is compared to other movie monsters. Plus, it's that aggressive mean streak of his that would instantly cement him as a threat if he were to use his powers for pure evil.
Aside from Samoa Joe at NXT TakeOver: The End, no one has ever been able to beat The Demon King, so if he was unleashed on the world and Balor couldn't contain it, there's no telling who would be able to match up to him.
Baron Corbin
Like any great horror-movie villain, Baron Corbin walks alone. He doesn't need anyone's help in getting what he wants or wreaking havoc, and so far, that has worked wonderfully for him in WWE.
What's most dangerous about Corbin is that he couldn't care less about anyone, meaning that there is nothing holding him back from embarking on a path of destruction and laying waste to those who step in his way. His sole goal is to hold gold and make money.
Corbin walks, talks and carries himself like an antagonist straight out of a scary movie, and when prompted, he can be destructive as well. Look no further than his recent matches on SmackDown Live where his anger has gotten the best of him and has caused The Lone Wolf to violently attack the likes of Sin Cara, AJ Styles and Tye Dillinger.
"Walking Armageddon" might be a better nickname for Corbin considering his constant desire to proclaim himself as the end of days. Of course, that could mean just about anything, but he can relate to Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre in a way where he is content creating carnage and doing so by any means necessary.
Like Corbin's theme song suggests, he brings the darkness and calls the depths of hell his home, and he won't hesitate to pull you under with him.
Dean Ambrose
"The Lunatic Fringe" isn't much more than just a nickname for Dean Ambrose at the moment, but even what WWE fans saw during his Shield days years ago barely scratched the surface of what he's capable of when he's fully off his rocker.
Ambrose was notorious on the independent scene for putting his body on the line in hardcore matchups, so it's already apparent that he can withstand pain no matter what is thrown his way. He doesn't trust many people after Seth Rollins betrayed him back in 2014, and although he jells well with The Shield, he too works better on his own.
As a heel, the Ambrose character bears a strong resemblance to The Joker, but in terms of horror-movie villains, he and Jack Torrance from The Shining seem to have plenty in common. They appear to be cool, calm and collected at first sight, but behind the facade is an insane man ready to be set free.
Adding to that, they had rough childhoods (which contributed to their craziness) and slowly descended into madness over time. The current incarnation for Ambrose would be a boring character in any horror film, but he is psychotic at his core and would be perfectly cast as a villain.
WWE allowing Ambrose to let loose and return to his roots would ensure no one on the silver screen is safe from his spontaneous and downright maniacal behavior.
Braun Strowman
Once he branched out on his own, Braun Strowman started off as a despicable heel fans loathed but later came to adore after enjoying the beatings he would lay on many members of the Raw roster. In theory, he should be doing everything in his power to ensure the audience hates him, but it's difficult to boo someone who is constantly creative in his attacks on people.
For that reason alone, Braun Strowman would be the perfect horror-movie villain. Sure, his size and sheer strength give him an advantage over anyone he plans to annihilate, but people often forget that Jason Voorhees eventually became the biggest fan favorite in the Friday the 13th movies because he came off like a cool character.
Strowman is similar in that respect: He and Jason never take out someone the same way twice, and it's easy to cheer for them considering who they're up against, whether it be Roman Reigns or a group of rambunctious teenagers.
The Monster Among Men has been responsible for plenty of memorable moments this year between tipping over an ambulance to throwing a desk chair at Reigns to putting Big Show through a Steel Cage wall. This was what led WWE to turning him babyface at TLC 2017 when he was placed in a garbage truck by Kane, The Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro.
Just when you think he's dead and gone forever, Strowman resurfaces when viewers least expect it to exact revenge. His unmistakable "I'm not finished with you!" catchphrase and persistent behavior would make him a force to be reckoned with in any horror film franchise.
Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss made it known in her appearance on Talk is Jericho earlier this year that she is a huge horror-movie fan. That was made evident when she modeled her NXT ring attire after Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street a few years ago.
Given how cunning and conniving she has been since turning heel in 2015, her fascination for films of the horror genre should come as no surprise. She takes bits and pieces of horror's biggest and best bad guys and incorporates them into her on-screen persona, which would explain why she is such a natural antagonist.
It's rare for a woman to star as the lead villain in a horror movie, but Bliss is every bit as diabolical as she is beautiful, so she would be an excellent choice. She has pretty much proved that her lack of size isn't an issue considering how easy it is for her to work her way around the rules and fulfill her goals without much effort.
Bliss also noted during her chat with Chris Jericho that she is a major fan of Chucky from Child's Play, and although she isn't a toy come to life, she does use her small stature to her advantage more often than not. Likewise, Chucky is notorious for his banter, and Bliss is no different, using her gift of gab to lure her opponents into a false sense of security before attacking.
The next time you find yourself falling for her gorgeous good looks, think again: Little Miss Bliss will break your heart as quickly as she'll break your bones before moving on to her next victim.
The Undertaker
If you weren't at all afraid of The Undertaker when you laid eyes on him for the first time, it's safe to say you aren't human. The Deadman has been striking fear in the heart of his opponents and fans around the world for over two-and-a-half decades, and even in the twilight of his career, he remains a frightening figure.
Perhaps the only thing more amazing than his entrance that never ceases to send chills down your spine is his extensive background in WWE. He's had his fair share of unforgettable feuds inside the squared circle, but it was what happened (in storyline) prior to his debut that has made him one of the most mythical characters the company has ever created.
Michael Myers may have murdered his sister in Halloween, but Undertaker killed his parents by burning his house down to the ground. Worse yet, he blamed it on his brother Kane, yet The Phenom is more beloved by fans than Myers ever was.
Furthermore, the Undertaker persona has stood the test of time much like Michael Myers has, evolving with each new chapter. Despite that, he is no less intimidating today than he was when he initially arrived on the scene, and at the drop of his signature hat, he can force anyone to either respect him or cower in fear.
We'll likely never know if Undertaker could beat Myers in a one-on-one outing, but 'Taker could certainly hold his own in Myers' horror movie realm if he were to enter that universe in the future.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is an Endicott College alumnus and aspiring journalist. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.