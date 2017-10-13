ALCS Schedule 2017: Coverage Info, Odds Guide and Series Predictions

Elsa/Getty Images

Not even 48 hours after the New York Yankees completed their American League Division Series comeback against the Cleveland Indians, they'll be on the field to take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

It's a grind for any team, but by the time they arrived in Houston, the ALDS was behind the Yankees. As for the Astros, they come into Friday's Game 1 at Minute Maid Park on plenty of rest after winning their series against the Boston Red Sox on Monday in four games.

It may seem like a major difference, but anything is possible in postseason baseball, and as long as you're prepared for the seven-game series from the start, you're in good shape to advance to the World Series.

Coverage Info

Game 1: Yankees at Astros (Friday, October 13, 8:08 p.m. ET, FS1)

Game 2: Yankees at Astros (Saturday, October 14, 4:08 p.m. ET, FOX)

Game 3: Astros at Yankees (Monday, October 16, 8:08 p.m. ET, FS1)

Game 4: Astros at Yankees (Tuesday, October 17, Time TBD, FOX/FS1)

Game 5 (if necessary): Astros at Yankees (Wednesday, October 18, Time TBD, FOX/FS1)

Game 6 (if necessary): Yankees at Astros (Friday, October 20, Time TBD, FOX/FS1)

Game 7 (if necessary): Yankees at Astros (Saturday, October 21, Time TBD, FOX. FS1)

Odds Guide (via OddsShark)

Game 1 Odds: Astros -175, Yankees +165

Analysis

Houston seems to have the upper hand entering Game 1 with Dallas Keuchel leading the charge on the mound. The southpaw has a 0.96 ERA in three postseason starts in Houston, and he put together a strong outing of 5.2 innings in Game 2 of the ALCS against the Red Sox.

Masahiro Tanaka, who shined in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Indians, will oppose Keuchel. Tanaka isn't necessarily the best option for the Yankees, especially with his struggles on the road this season, but with the other starters in the rotation working back to full rest, he's the go-to guy for Game 1.

The Yankees have already lined up their starters through Game 4, with Luis Severino, CC Sabathia and Sonny Gray following Tanaka, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Houston hasn't made that many decisions yet, but it has chosen Justin Verlander to pitch in Game 2 at home against Severino. Verlander has been impeccable on the mound since joining the Astros from the Tigers at the end of August, and he tossed six strong innings in Game 1 of the ALDS against Boston.

The focus on the offenses will shine brightly on the MVP candidates in both dugouts who had contrasting ALDS performances. Jose Altuve hit for a .346 average in four games against the Red Sox with three home runs and four RBI. On the other hand, Aaron Judge struck out in 16 of his 20 at-bats versus the Indians.

Of course, the series won't just be decided by the stars on each roster. Look for experienced leadoff man Brett Gardner to set the tone in multiple games by putting together tough at-bats against the Houston pitching staff. In the bullpen, Chad Green could be the X-factor as he bridges the gap to David Robertson, Dellin Betances and Aroldis Chapman, or fills in for one of the relievers in a critical spot.

With all of the attention on Altuve, Carlos Correa and George Springer, look for someone like Marwin Gonzalez to step up in the ALCS for the Astros. Gonzalez only hit .200 in the ALDS, but he'll get more pitches to hit than those further up the lineup and a clutch hit or two could turn the tide of the series.

The ALCS is going to be close, but if the Astros can start strong behind Keuchel and Verlander, they could be able to take one game from Yankee Stadium and come home with a chance to clinch a World Series berth in Game 6.

Prediction: Astros in 6.

All statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.