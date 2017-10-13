Cubs Advance to Face Dodgers in NLCS Behind Wade Davis' 1st Career 7-Out Save

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

The World Series champions are still alive.

The Chicago Cubs overcame an early 4-1 deficit and held on for dear life at the end to oust the Washington Nationals in Game 5 of the National League Division Series on Thursday with a 9-8 victory at Nationals Park. The Cubs offense exploded for seven straight runs to take the lead and then relied on closer Wade Davis to finish the game with a seven-out save.

According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, it was the first seven-out save of his career.

