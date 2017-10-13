    Cubs Advance to Face Dodgers in NLCS Behind Wade Davis' 1st Career 7-Out Save

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2017

    Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Wade Davis throws during the eighth inning in Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals, at Nationals Park, early Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
    Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

    The World Series champions are still alive.

    The Chicago Cubs overcame an early 4-1 deficit and held on for dear life at the end to oust the Washington Nationals in Game 5 of the National League Division Series on Thursday with a 9-8 victory at Nationals Park. The Cubs offense exploded for seven straight runs to take the lead and then relied on closer Wade Davis to finish the game with a seven-out save.

    According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, it was the first seven-out save of his career.

                                         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Yanks Set ALCS Rotation, Tanaka Gets Game 1

      Bill Baer
      via HardballTalk
      Chicago Cubs logo
      Chicago Cubs

      Pope Francis Receives Cubs Jersey with His Name on It

      Phil Thompson
      via chicagotribune.com
      Video Play Button
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Two Historically Great Offenses Collide in ALCS

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Jeter's Hiring and Firing Decisions Annoy Loria

      Jon Heyman
      via FanRag Sports