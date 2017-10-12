Zach Ertz, Carson Wentz's Fantasy Outlook After Week 6

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Carson Wentz's and Zach Ertz's hot starts to the 2017 season continued Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers as the Philadelphia Eagles jumped out to an 18-10 lead with a little under 14 minutes left in the third quarter.

In particular, fantasy football owners who started Ertz in Week 6 have reason to be happy heading into the remainder of the week.

Zach Ertz

Although Ertz only has two receptions for 18 yards so far, both his catches were for touchdowns. The 26-year-old now has four receiving touchdowns for the season, which matches a career high.

Yahoo Sports' Brad Evans and ESPN.com's Matthew Berry are ready to include Ertz among the elite fantasy tight ends:

ESPN.com's Mike Clay contrasted this season with the rest of Ertz's NFL career:

For the most part, tight ends can be interchangeable from week to week with the exception of a small handful. Ertz looks to be one of the exceptions. There's no question he's a must-start in any format.

Carson Wentz

Wentz is 9-of-17 for 109 yards and two touchdowns, continuing to build on his improvement through the first five weeks.

He entered Thursday sixth in the NFL in passing yards (1,362) and passing touchdowns (10). ESPN Stats and Info also noted Wentz has thrived in a situation that gives many other quarterbacks trouble:

ESPN.com's Bill Barnwell questioned whether Wentz would've progressed this much in a different situation:

Unlike Ertz, Wentz doesn't yet warrant elite fantasy status, but there aren't many who can match his numbers so far. He's a firm QB1 in standard leagues.