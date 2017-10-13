    Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love

    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2017

    
    

    A fantasy season seemingly filled with oddities continued during the Week 6 kickoff.

    There, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz laughed in the face of a Carolina Panthers defense permitting the seventh-fewest points to opposing quarterbacks on average, tossing three scores on his way to a win and 21.38 points.

    Cam Newton? Against a defense allowing the 13th-most points to his spot, he struggled at home, throwing three picks but tallying 23.66 points.

    Owners shouldn't feel discouraged—the notable names at least seem consistent. Here's a look at full matchup rankings based on 12-team Yahoo standard leagues.

                 

    Week 6 Schedule

    Chicago at Baltimore

    Cleveland at Houston

    Detroit at New Orleans

    Green Bay at Minnesota

    Miami at Atlanta

    New England at N.Y. Jets

    San Francisco at Washington

    L.A. Rams at Jacksonville

    Tampa Bay at Arizona

    L.A. Chargers at Oakland

    Pittsburgh at Kansas City

    N.Y. Giants at Denver

    Indianapolis at Tennessee

              

    Quarterbacks

    PlayerProjected Points
    Tom Brady24
    Matt Ryan23
    Drew Brees20
    Deshaun Watson19
    Aaron Rodgers18
    Kirk Cousins18
    Matthew Stafford17
    Jameis Winston17
    Philip Rivers16
    Carson Palmer15
    Jacoby Brissett14
    Derek Carr*12
    Alex Smith12
    Ben Roethlisberger12
    Case Keenum12
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    Well, don't stop rolling with the rookie. 

    Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans has improved on a weekly basis since his first NFL start, scoring 17.7, 22.14, 34.72 and 35.54 points over the first four outings of his career.

    Sure, Watson might regress in Week 6 from the gaudy numbers, but even a dip here is still a nice fantasy output. And the slump shouldn't be too severe against the Cleveland Browns, as the team predictably coughs up the fourth-most points to opposing quarterbacks on average.

    In a similar vein, keep having faith in Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan as well.

    The outlook here isn't as sexy. Ryan enters Week 6 off a bye and 10.48 points the week prior. He's greeted by a Miami Dolphins defense allowing the ninth-fewest points to quarterbacks.

    But this is Ryan we're talking about, just as it's the Dolphins we're talking about—a team that has two losses by a combined score of 40-6 and has inflated numbers against quarterbacks thanks to games against Josh McCown and Matt Cassel.

    Ryan is going to be just fine.

              

    Running Backs

    PlayerProjected Points
    Kareem Hunt21
    Le'Veon Bell20
    Todd Gurley20
    Leonard Fournette18
    Melvin Gordon17
    Devonta Freeman16
    Jordan Howard15
    Lamar Miller14
    C.J. Anderson13
    DeMarco Murray12
    Marshawn Lynch12
    Doug Martin12
    Mark Ingram12
    Jay Ajayi11
    Ameer Abdullah11
    Carlos Hyde11
    Aaron Jones11
    Mike Gillislee11
    Jerick McKinnon10
    Chris Thompson10
    Alvin Kamara10
    Tevin Coleman9
    Duke Johnson8
    Frank Gore8
    Tarik Cohen8
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    It'a Todd Gurley sort of week at running back.

    Make no mistake—Gurley owners need questioning. The Los Angeles Rams' lead back probably cost teams games outright in Week 5, when he totaled three points. While not expected, he wasn't exactly a great play against the Seattle Seahawks.

    Redemption awaits, though, as Gurley gets the team coughing up the sixth-most points on average when he collides with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. He's scored 23 or more points three times already, with it looking like a viable benchmark once again thanks to a game against a defense that has helped Jalston Fowler, Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire look good.

    Flip to the other side of that matchup, where owners should be all over rookie Leonard Fournette.

    Jacksonville's lead back has three big games under his belt already and five rushing scores, two touchdowns and 181 yards coming on the road in Week 5 as he bullied his way to 30.4 points.

    He carries that momentum into an encounter with the team allowing the most points to backs on average.

    Sometimes it writes itself. Fournette at home with a full head of steam in this matchup could equate to the week's top outright scorer.

               

    Wide Receivers

    PlayerProjected Points
    Antonio Brown19
    DeAndre Hopkins17
    Julio Jones*16
    T.Y. Hilton16
    Jordy Nelson15
    Michael Thomas14
    Mike Evans14
    Chris Hogan14
    Larry Fitzgerald13
    Brandin Cooks13
    Keenan Allen12
    Tyreek Hill*12
    Stefon Diggs*12
    Davante Adams12
    Michael Crabtree11
    Golden Tate11
    Adam Thielen11
    Pierre Garcon11
    Emmanuel Sanders11
    DeSean Jackson10
    Demaryius Thomas10
    Jarvis Landry9
    Terrelle Pryor9
    Randall Cobb8
    Amari Cooper*8
    Rishard Matthews8
    Will Fuller8
    Martavis Bryant8
    Tyrell Williams7
    Cooper Kupp7
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    Seemingly endless top targets exist at wideout in Week 6, so let's take a look at two guys with some of the most upside. 

    One is T.Y. Hilton of the Indianapolis Colts. Andrew Luck isn't under center, yet Hilton hasn't had many problems posting big numbers over his past few games, boasting a minimum of 17.7 points in two out of his past three appearances.

    Hilton will keep seeing the love from the offense, and there isn't anyone on the Tennessee Titans who can stop him, a point illustrated by the fact the unit coughs up the fourth-most points to the position. 

    Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints doesn't have a matchup that's as pretty when his side plays against the Detroit Lions, owners of a defense allowing the 15th-most points to wideouts. 

    But this has the feel of a shootout regardless, and Thomas quietly has a minimum of eight targets in every game, not to mention consecutive outings at a minimum of 14 points. 

    Thomas, as usual, will be one of quarterback Drew Brees' favorite options while he tries to counteract another potent offense. 

             

    Tight Ends

    PlayerProjected Points
    Rob Gronkowski*11
    Travis Kelce*11
    Jordan Reed10
    Delanie Walker10
    Cameron Brate9
    Hunter Henry8
    Austin Seferian-Jenkins8
    Evan Engram8
    Kyle Rudolph7
    Martellus Bennett7
    Jared Cook6
    Coby Fleener6
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    The Colts-Titans clash offers an interesting option at tight end as well, as Delanie Walker of the latter gets to go against a bad defense.

    Those Colts allow the fifth-most points to tight ends because the defensive personnel simply can't match up with talented players at the spot. As owners have learned over the years, Walker is one of those. He also has six or more targets in three of his five games this year, meaning he will be a big part of the game plan.

    TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 1: Tight end Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a gain of 35 yards while evading middle linebacker B.J. Goodson #93 of the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game on October 1, 2017 at Ra
    Brian Blanco/Getty Images

    Elsewhere, Cameron Brate of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks like he could be the top-scoring name at the position outright when he faces the Arizona Cardinals.

    This isn't a great matchup for Brate from a ranking perspective, but most games haven't been this year, and he's still at 9.3 or more points in three consecutive appearances. It's all about the usage here, as Brate has six or more targets in two successive games and has scored a touchdown in three games and counting.

                 

    Defense/Special Teams

    UnitProjected Points
    Denver Broncos13
    Jacksonville Jaguars10
    Houston Texans9
    Baltimore Ravens9
    Atlanta Falcons8
    Tennessee Titans7
    Kansas City Chiefs7
    New England Patriots6
    Los Angeles Rams6
    Washington Redskins6
    Author's projections.

    The Denver Broncos might be in a position to post the top line of the year from a fantasy defense in Week 6. 

    Already an elite unit without help, the Broncos get to take on the reeling New York Giants without Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall, not to mention a lack of a serious threat in the backfield. 

    Even with those two names at wideout, the Giants have allowed opposing defenses to hit 10 or more points three times, including a high of 17.

    The Broncos, owners of 10 sacks and four interceptions, should feast as New York quarterback Eli Manning tries to predictably force the ball to reserves. 

                

    Kickers

    PlayerProjected Points
    Brandon McManus11
    Justin Tucker10
    Dustin Hopkins9
    Matt Bryant9
    Stephen Gostkowski8
    Matt Prater7
    Will Lutz7
    Harrison Butker6
    Mason Crosby6
    Ka'imi Fairbairn6
    Author's projections.

    Let's go back to back with the Broncos here thanks to Brandon McManus. 

    McManus has scored a minimum of six points in every game this year, turning it on over the course of his past two before a Week 5 bye with 10 or more points. 

    The streak shouldn't have a problem continuing against a Giants squad allowing the fifth-most points to the position. Every opposing kicker has scored at least seven points against the unit, and the high is 15. 

    McManus should see plenty of scoring chances in what could be a grind-it-out affair. 

               

    All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues. 

