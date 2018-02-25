Ben Revere Reportedly Signs Reds Contract After 1 Season with Angels

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 6: Ben Revere #25 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim bats during the game against the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Alameda Coliseum on September 6, 2017 in Oakland, California. The Athletics defeated the Angels 3-1. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Free-agent outfielder Ben Revere and the Cincinnati Reds reportedly agreed to terms on a contract, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reported Sunday.

According to Heyman, Revere will make between $1 million and $1.5 million if he makes Cincinnati's Opening Day roster.

Revere inked a one-year, $4 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels prior to the 2017 season, and his lone year in the Golden State served as a step forward following a shaky 2016 campaign with the Washington Nationals

A year after Revere slashed .217/.260/.300 with 14 stolen bases for the Nationals, the eight-year veteran rebounded by posting a line of .275/.308/.344 with 21 stolen bases, 20 RBI and 13 doubles. 

Digging deeper, Revere recorded a 25.5 line-drive percentage—up 7.4 percent from the year prior, according to FanGraphs 

As all of those numbers suggest, Revere is better suited as a bench contributor as he approaches his 30th birthday. The good news for the Reds is that he should have no problem filling that role after he found his footing as a pinch hitter last season. 

Although Revere went 2-for-15 (.133) as a pinch hitter in 2016, he went 10-for-29 (.345) in those same situations with the Angels. 

"I have the confidence back," Revere said in September, according to the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. "I feel like I have my swing back."

Now locked into a one-year deal with the Reds, Revere will attempt to channel that success in 2018 as he continues to make strides following a forgettable year in the nation's capital.

