Ben Revere Reportedly Signs Reds Contract After 1 Season with Angels

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Free-agent outfielder Ben Revere and the Cincinnati Reds reportedly agreed to terms on a contract, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reported Sunday.

According to Heyman, Revere will make between $1 million and $1.5 million if he makes Cincinnati's Opening Day roster.

Revere inked a one-year, $4 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels prior to the 2017 season, and his lone year in the Golden State served as a step forward following a shaky 2016 campaign with the Washington Nationals.

A year after Revere slashed .217/.260/.300 with 14 stolen bases for the Nationals, the eight-year veteran rebounded by posting a line of .275/.308/.344 with 21 stolen bases, 20 RBI and 13 doubles.

Digging deeper, Revere recorded a 25.5 line-drive percentage—up 7.4 percent from the year prior, according to FanGraphs.

As all of those numbers suggest, Revere is better suited as a bench contributor as he approaches his 30th birthday. The good news for the Reds is that he should have no problem filling that role after he found his footing as a pinch hitter last season.

Although Revere went 2-for-15 (.133) as a pinch hitter in 2016, he went 10-for-29 (.345) in those same situations with the Angels.

"I have the confidence back," Revere said in September, according to the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. "I feel like I have my swing back."

Now locked into a one-year deal with the Reds, Revere will attempt to channel that success in 2018 as he continues to make strides following a forgettable year in the nation's capital.