    Warriors Owner Joe Lacob, Son Accepted as Owners of League of Legends Franchise

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 07: Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob looks on in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on June 7, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob and son Kirk purchased a franchise in the North American League of Legends Championship Series, ESPN.com's Jacob Wolf reported Thursday. 

    According to Wolf, the Lacobs will need to pay the $13 million entry fee in order to finalize the deal. Joe is the third Warriors co-owner to buy an esports team, joining Peter Guber and Chamath Palihapitiya.

    While Lacob isn't officially representing the Warriors in the purchase of the League of Legends franchise, the move highlights the growing number of sports owners and teams investing in esports. The NBA announced in May that 17 teams will take part in the NBA 2K esports league beginning next year:

    The NFL also announced in August that all 32 teams will hold a Madden tournament, with the event culminating at the Super Bowl Experience ahead of Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

    Wolf reported the League of Legends Championship Series will include 10 teams selected "from a pool of applicants that include longtime League of Legends teams and non-existing sports owners, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs."

    In announcing the changes to the League of Legends Championship Series, Riot Games said it will make a final decision regarding the 10 teams in November ahead of the 2018 season.

