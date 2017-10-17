Ryan Succop Sets NFL Record for Consecutive Field Goals Inside 50 Yards

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop has proven a valuable asset for the team so far this season. On Monday night, the 31-year-old converted all five of his field-goal attempts en route to the team's 36-22 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

All of the attempts came from 48 yards in or closer, giving Succop an NFL record 51 consecutive makes from less than 50 yards away, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com). Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant held the previous record by converting 46 straight attempts between 2013 and 2015.

Succop has missed just one field goal so far this season. During the team's first contest of 2017, Succop sent a 52-yard attempt wide right with 12 seconds remaining in a game the Titans trailed by 10 to the Oakland Raiders.

Since that off-target kick, Succop has hit 13 straight field goals true and he has yet to shank an extra-point attempt this season in 14 tries.

With a hobbled Marcus Mariota leading the offense into battle Monday, the team struggled to finish drives early on in the contest. As a result, Succop had accounted for all of Tennessee's scoring through three quarters. The Titans finally managed to find pay dirt on a three-yard run from DeMarco Murray and scored twice more in the fourth quarter to cap off the victory.

Succop receives his next opportunity to extend his record streak Sunday when the Titans head on the road to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.