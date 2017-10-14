Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Highlighting Matchups to Exploit and Avoid

Harry How/Getty Images

When looking for favorable matchups in Week 6, you might want to take a look at the New York Jets. There's a weakness in the New England Patriots defense that deserves fantasy owners' attention.

A compelling contest between the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars brings a contrast in start 'em and sit 'em candidates on both squads. Those picking the winner or against the spread have struggled with their predictions on the matchup between the upstart teams. How do the fantasy projections pan out?

The New York Giants go into Sports Authority Field at Mile High as a winless team riddled with injuries. However, there's one specific area in which the Denver Broncos won't have the advantage. Who deserves to sit on the bench vs. the Giants?

Here are matchups you should exploit or avoid in Week 6.

Exploit

1. QB, Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns

2. RB, Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars

3. RB, C.J. Anderson, Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants

4. WR, Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders

5. TE, Austin Seferian-Jenkins, New York Jets vs. New England Patriots

Avoid

1. QB, Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars

2. RB, Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans

3. WR, Demaryius Thomas, Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants

4. WR, Willie Snead, New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions

5. WR, Allen Hurns, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams

Exploit: RB, Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars

After the Jaguars defense shut down the Pittsburgh Steelers offense in Week 5, many fantasy owners don't feel comfortable starting any Rams players in Week 6.

Fear not Todd Gurley owners, the Jaguars have allowed five rushing touchdowns and rank No. 31 in yards allowed on the ground. Furthermore, the league's No. 3 rusher also leads the team with 22 receptions. If the Rams reach paydirt, the 23-year-old running back will contribute to the successful drive in some way or form.

Gurley will also look to bounce back off a season-low in carries (14) and receptions (two) from the previous game. Expect quarterback Jared Goff to avoid the Jaguars cornerback tandem and attack the defense on underneath routes with running backs and tight ends.

Above all, don't allow the Jaguars' strong defensive performance in Week 5 deter you from starting Gurley on Sunday.

Avoid: WR, Demaryius Thomas, Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants

Don't expect an 0-5 Giants team to lie down and take a vacation for the remainder of the season. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo still fields a unit that can limit opposing passing attacks.

The Giants suspended Dominique-Rodgers Cromartie indefinitely, per USA Today's Art Stapleton:

According to Pro Football Focus, cornerback Eli Apple has allowed 25 receptions, 305 yards and four touchdowns on 37 targets.

For the reasons mentioned above, wideout Emmanuel Sanders should have a breakout performance. However, Demaryius Thomas will likely draw cornerback Janoris Jenkins in coverage. He's allowed just 12 catches, 148 yards and zero touchdowns on 27 pass targets.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian will probably target the No. 2 cornerback with Sanders, who can rack up yards after the catch with blazing speed. The Broncos can also opt to attack the Giants No. 29-ranked run defense while avoiding No. 20 in pass coverage.

Exploit: TE, Austin Seferian-Jenkins, New York Jets vs. New England Patriots

Since tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins returned to action after serving a two-game suspension for violating the substance abuse policy, he's been a top target in the Jets passing attack.

Seferian-Jenkins already ranks third on the team in targets (18) and receptions (15) as a receiving option with reliable hands. The Patriots have surrendered four scores to tight ends in five contests and allow an average 59.8 yards per game to players at the position, per Football Outsiders.

The Jets may not win the contest against their bitter AFC East rival, but it's a winnable individual matchup for Seferian-Jenkins and his fantasy owners.

With the Jets' surprise 3-2 record and quarterback Tom Brady's ailing AC joint sprain in his non-throwing shoulder, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, don't expect a huge blowout in favor of New England. Gang Green will score at least 20 points at MetLife Stadium. Look for Seferian-Jenkins to move the chains and possibly reach the end zone.