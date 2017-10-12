Raiders vs. Chargers Reportedly Could Be Moved Due to Smoke from Wildfires

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The NFL is reportedly exploring alternative plans for Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda Coliseum due to air quality concerns stemming from wildfires in Northern California, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Citing a league source, The Athletic's Tim Kawakami reported the NFL "has checked to see if Levi's Stadium is available" in the event the game can't be played in Oakland. The San Francisco 49ers are on the road this week for a showdown with Washington at FedEx Field.

Schefter added a decision is expected "soon."

"We continue to monitor air quality conditions in the Bay Area and are in close communication with both the Raiders and Chargers, as well as local authorities," league spokesperson Michael Signora told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Thursday. "At this point, the game remains scheduled for Sunday in Oakland."

In a picture posted to Twitter Thursday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken captured several Raiders players, including wide receiver Michael Crabtree, wearing face masks due to the poor air quality:

According to the Mercury News' Mark Gomez, the death toll was raised to 29 on Thursday after wildfires scorched more than 182,000 acres and 3,000 structures.