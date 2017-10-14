Cubs vs. Dodgers: NLCS Game 1 Live-Stream Schedule, Ticket Info and Pick

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

For the second straight season, the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet in the National League Championship Series.

But this time around, Los Angeles will be the favorite, as the series gets ready to begin in Hollywood with a pair of showdowns at Dodger Stadium.

Seeking revenge and their first trip to the World Series since 1988, the Dodgers will attempt to make a statement Saturday evening when things get underway.

Here's a rundown of when and where you can catch the action.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: MLB.tv

Tickets: StubHub

Game 1 Preview

Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images

The buzzword for Game 1 of the NLCS will be rest. The Dodgers have had plenty of it, while the Cubs have had virtually none after flying cross-country following their Game 5 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday evening.

Thanks to their tidy sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Dodgers have been off since Monday. Perhaps more importantly, Game 1 starter Clayton Kershaw hasn't pitched since Oct. 6, meaning he will have had a more than a week's worth of rest when he takes the bump Saturday evening at Dodger Stadium.

The question, though, is whether Kershaw will be able to tame the Cubs' big bats and avoid surrendering long balls.

For starters, Kershaw posted a career-worst home run-to-fly ball ratio of 15.9 percent this season, according to FanGraphs. Then, in Game 1 of the NLDS, Kershaw allowed four more crush jobs at the hands of the Diamondbacks, including two in the seventh inning that trimmed the Dodgers' advantage to three.

Looking ahead, manager Dave Roberts doesn't sound particularly concerned about his ace thanks in part to a bullpen that finished the regular season ranked first in the NL with a 3.38 ERA and 637 strikeouts.

"No one wants it more than he does, and no one is going to compete more," Roberts said, according to the Los Angeles Times' Andy McCullough. "But I think to have the guys in the 'pen, who I feel very confident in going to, lends itself to not pushing him."

For the Cubs, the key will be silencing the Dodger bats to the point their bullpen doesn't need to do more heavy lifting following a grueling Game 5 against the Nationals that saw six different pitchers enter in relief behind Kyle Hendricks.

That's a tall task considering the Dodgers are coming off a three-game set against the Diamondbacks in which they racked up 31 hits and a .298 average. By comparison, the Cubs recorded 27 hits in five games against the Nationals.

Chicago should give Los Angeles a fight once it settles in, but the NL West champions should have the upper hand in the series' opening tilt.

Prediction: Dodgers 6, Cubs 3