    Report: Rodney McGruder Likely to Have Surgery on Leg Injury; out 3-6 Months

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2017

    MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 11: Rodney McGruder #17 of the Miami Heat handles the ball during a preseason game against the Washington Wizards at the American Airlines Arena on October 11, 2017 in Miami Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

    Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder will reportedly have surgery on a stress fracture in his leg and will miss at least three months. 

    Shams Charania of The Vertical reported McGruder could miss up to six months, which would keep him out for most—if not all—of the 2017-18 season.

    McGruder, 26, was part of the Heat's starting lineup for all five preseason games. He averaged 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 78 games (65 starts) last season. A 2013 undrafted free agent, McGruder landed in Miami last season after stints overseas and in the G-League.

    “I love his path,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told Aaron Torres of the Washington Post. “I love how he’s gotten to where he’s gotten. I love his internal character and fortitude.”

    The Heat are deep on the wings, so McGruder's absence won't irreparably harm their playoff chances. Justise Winslow, Josh Richardson and Dion Waiters can handle a majority of the wing minutes, and Wayne Ellington will see a boost in playing time with McGruder out.

    Miami has McGruder under contract on an extremely team-friendly deal through the 2018-19 season. The contract calls for him to make $1.5 million that is fully non-guaranteed next season. 

    Related

      Miami Heat logo
      Miami Heat

      Top 10 International Draft Prospects

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Draymond Thinks NBA Can't Stop Dubs

      Clay Skipper
      via GQ
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Phil Stunned FAs with Lack of Preparation

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      MJ on Superteams: '28 Teams Are Going to Be Garbage'

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report