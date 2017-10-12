    Gio Gonzalez Named Nationals Game 5 Starter vs. Cubs in NLDS over Tanner Roark

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2017

    WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 07: Gio Gonzalez #47 of the Washington Nationals delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning during game two of the National League Division Series at Nationals Park on October 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
    Win McNamee/Getty Images

    Facing the Chicago Cubs in the decisive Game 5 of the National League Division Series Thursday, the Washington Nationals will use Gio Gonzalez as their starting pitcher.

    Nationals manager Dusty Baker announced Gonzalez as his starter for the winner-take-all game, per MLB.com

    After the Nationals defeated the Cubs, 5-0, in Game 4 on Wednesday to even the series at two, Baker hadn't decided if he would turn to Gonzalez or Tanner Roark for Game 5. 

    "Whoever it is, I hope they pitch like (Stephen Strasburg) today," he said, via ESPN's Eddie Matz

    Roark was originally scheduled to start Game 4, but a rainout on Tuesday allowed the Nationals to bring back Strasburg on regular rest. Strasburg was terrific against the Cubs yesterday with 12 strikeouts over seven innings. 

    Gonzalez started Game 2 of the series, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts over five innings. The Nationals scored five runs in the eighth inning to earn a 6-3 victory. 

    The Cubs will turn to Kyle Hendricks, who allowed two hits in seven shutout innings during Friday's Game 1 win. 

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Jeter's Hiring and Firing Decisions Annoy Loria

      Jon Heyman
      via FanRag Sports
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Jeter Would Be Fine with Marlins Taking Knee

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Greg Holland to Opt Out and Become FA

      Jon Heyman
      via FanRag Sports
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Was Kluber Pitching Through Back Injury?

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com