Stephen Strasburg Posts Historic Effort in Game 4 vs. Chicago Cubs

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg tossed seven shutout innings against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday evening to stave off elimination in the National League Division Series and force a Game 5 back at Nationals Park.

Over the course of his seven frames, Strasburg allowed just three hits and two walks while fanning 12 Cubs batters. His effort Wednesday placed the 29-year-old hurler alongside Joe Coleman (1972 ALCS) as one of the only two pitchers in MLB postseason history to record 12 strikeouts without surrendering a run in an elimination game, per MLB Stat of the Day.

Strasburg has been a dominant force on the mound for Washington in his two starts this postseason, allowing no earned runs over 14 innings of work. He lost Game 1 against Chicago due to two runs scoring partially because of an error by third baseman Anthony Rendon.

After two seasons of having his innings limited to fewer than 150 due to various injuries, Strasburg was able to compile 175.1 frames during the regular season in 2017, posting his best ratios (2.52 ERA, 1.02 WHIP) for a season in which he pitched more than five games (2011).

The Nationals and Cubs have traded off victories so far in the series, with each clubs taking one from the opposition at its home ballpark to reach Game 5. The Nationals will send Gio Gonzalez to the mound Thursday to square off against Chicago and Kyle Hendricks.