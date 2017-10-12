    Lakers News: Travis Wear Signs Non-Guaranteed Contract

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2017

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 13: Travis Wear #21 of the Los Angeles Lakers brings the ball up the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017 Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 13, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Los Angeles won 94-83. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers announced the signing of forward Travis Wear on Thursday. 

    Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet offered more details on the contract: 

    Wear, 27, averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists for the Lakers in Las Vegas Summer League this year. He came off the bench in the championship game and provided a spark, scoring 10 points while adding five rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

    Last year, he was good for 12.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 43 appearances with the D-League's South Bay Lakers.

    The UCLA product appeared in 51 games for the New York Knicks in the 2014-15 season, his only regular-season action in the NBA, averaging 3.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest.

