Lakers News: Travis Wear Signs Non-Guaranteed Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers announced the signing of forward Travis Wear on Thursday.

Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet offered more details on the contract:

Wear, 27, averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists for the Lakers in Las Vegas Summer League this year. He came off the bench in the championship game and provided a spark, scoring 10 points while adding five rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Last year, he was good for 12.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 43 appearances with the D-League's South Bay Lakers.

The UCLA product appeared in 51 games for the New York Knicks in the 2014-15 season, his only regular-season action in the NBA, averaging 3.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest.