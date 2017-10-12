Dana White Reveals Text Messages from Vince McMahon About Conor McGregor

John Locher/Associated Press

On Thursday, UFC President Dana White shot down rumors that Conor McGregor was in negotiations to appear at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

Appearing on Good Day New York (h/t Corey Jacobs of WrestlingNews.co), White said he texted WWE Chairman Vince McMahon before the show, and McMahon responded, "News to me," regarding the rumors.

White said McMahon also texted, "It might be good someday but not now," in reference to McGregor making a WWE appearance.

On Wednesday, Adam Higgins of the UK Sun reported that McGregor was "close" to a deal with WWE to appear and potentially wrestle at WrestleMania 34.

Higgins cited a source close to McGregor who said the following:

"Conor is a huge wrestling fan. His entire persona on stage he has developed from watching performers like Ric Flair and The Rock. ... These are the top dogs at self-promotion and trash talk. He watched these guys when he was younger. ... This is something he's always wanted to do. ... The WWE guys have asked him to do shows before with them but the timing was never really right. ...But this time it looks like a deal is going to be locked into place."

The 29-year-old McGregor is the current UFC lightweight champion, and his star is arguably brighter than ever before after he lasted 10 rounds in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August before losing by technical knockout.

He is among the most charismatic figures in sports or entertainment, which would make him an ideal fit in the world of WWE.

There is already a history of crossover between UFC and WWE, as Ronda Rousey appeared at WrestleMania 31 and got physical as she and The Rock took out Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

That has led to speculation about Rousey joining WWE, especially now that her UFC career is in question.

Also, Brock Lesnar competed for UFC last year at UFC 200 despite being under contract with WWE at the time.

The fact that there appears to be some type of working relationship between WWE and UFC bodes well for a potential McGregor appearance in WWE down the road, but UFC needs its biggest draw back in the Octagon after his decision to dabble in boxing.

