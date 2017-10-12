John Calipari Says Kentucky Hasn't Been Contacted About Corruption Investigation

James Crisp/Associated Press

With the NCAA rocked by a corruption scandal, one marquee program that has been out of the limelight is Kentucky.

During Kentucky's media day on Thursday, Wildcats head coach John Calipari said no one has contacted the school regarding the investigation.

“We haven’t been contacted," he said, via Ben Roberts of the Herald-Leader. "The NCAA hasn’t contacted us."

A total of 10 people, including four assistant basketball coaches at four different schools, were charged in a corruption scandal involving agents, advisors and bribery involving recruits.

Federal prosecutors in New York announced last month that Auburn's Chuck Person, Oklahoma State's Lamont Evans, Arizona's Emanuel "Book" Richardson and USC's Tony Bland were among the 10 people charged following a three-year FBI investigation.

The scandal has also led to Louisville placing both head coach Rick Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich on administrative leave.

“Obviously, what’s out there right now is a black eye,” Calipari said Thursday. “I don’t want to come across as uneducated or dumb, but none of us knows where this thing’s going."

Calipari has been head coach at the University of Kentucky since 2009. The 58-year-old has led the Wildcats to one national championship and three trips to the Final Four.