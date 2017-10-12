Sergio Aguero Says He Could Have Died in Car Crash Without Seatbelt

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has revealed his recent car crash in Amsterdam, which resulted in his suffering a broken rib, could have resulted in his death had he not worn a seatbelt.

Speaking to TyC Sports (h/t Sky Sports' Rory O'Callaghan), Aguero said he didn't realise he got very lucky until he arrived at the hospital: "When I got to the hospital I asked the doctor if I could play for City on the Saturday [against Stoke]. He said, 'I don't believe so.' I took a moment to think and realised it's thanks to wearing a seatbelt that I'm able to talk about this at all."

The 29-year-old traveled to the Netherlands on a day off but was involved in an accident as a passenger. Per O'Callaghan, the vehicle hit a pillar. As you can see in this photo, the damage to the car was significant:

KAWIJKO MEDIA / NICKELAS KOK/Getty Images

Because of the injury, the Argentina international was unable to feature in his nation's crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Ecuador. The Argentinians only narrowly qualified for the tournament thanks to a 3-1 win over the latter team, with Lionel Messi netting a hat-trick.

Per BBC Sport, he returned to training in Manchester earlier this week.