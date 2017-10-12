    Sergio Aguero Says He Could Have Died in Car Crash Without Seatbelt

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2017

    FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 file photo Manchester City's Sergio Aguero looks around the pitch during the Champions League Group F soccer match between Manchester City and Shakhtar Donetsk at Etihad stadium, Manchester, England. Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been injured in a road accident in the Netherlands, the English Premier League club said Friday Sept. 29. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)
    Rui Vieira/Associated Press

    Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has revealed his recent car crash in Amsterdam, which resulted in his suffering a broken rib, could have resulted in his death had he not worn a seatbelt.

    Speaking to TyC Sports (h/t Sky Sports' Rory O'Callaghan), Aguero said he didn't realise he got very lucky until he arrived at the hospital: "When I got to the hospital I asked the doctor if I could play for City on the Saturday [against Stoke]. He said, 'I don't believe so.' I took a moment to think and realised it's thanks to wearing a seatbelt that I'm able to talk about this at all."

    The 29-year-old traveled to the Netherlands on a day off but was involved in an accident as a passenger. Per O'Callaghan, the vehicle hit a pillar. As you can see in this photo, the damage to the car was significant:

    Rescuers gather on the scene of a car accident involving Manchester City's Argentine striker Sergio Aguero on September 28, 2017 in Amsterdam. Aguero 'sustained injuries' in a car crash in the Netherlands and is returning to Britain to be checked ahead o
    KAWIJKO MEDIA / NICKELAS KOK/Getty Images

    Because of the injury, the Argentina international was unable to feature in his nation's crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Ecuador. The Argentinians only narrowly qualified for the tournament thanks to a 3-1 win over the latter team, with Lionel Messi netting a hat-trick.

    Per BBC Sport, he returned to training in Manchester earlier this week.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Liverpool Angered by Barca's Public Coutinho Pursuit

      Rob Blanchette
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Pogba May Return Within 2 Weeks

      Miguel Delaney
      via The Independent
      Manchester City logo
      Manchester City

      The Key to Man City's Strong Start

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com
      World Football logo
      World Football

      How the Hell Is Messi Not Worshipped in Argentina?

      Federico Bassahun
      via Bleacher Report