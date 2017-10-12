Former USC LB Osa Masina Accepts Plea Deal in Felony Rape Case

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Former USC linebacker Osa Masina accepted a plea deal in his felony rape case Thursday, pleading guilty to three lesser misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.

Aaron Falk of the Salt Lake Tribune reported details on the plea deal. Masina, 20, was originally charged with three first-degree felonies, all of which carried a maximum sentence of life in prison.

A 19-year-old woman said Masina forcibly raped her while she was drunk and high at a party in July 2016. She said she passed out at a party and woke up "scared and helpless" to Masina raping her. In a hearing, the unnamed woman answered "no" when asked if she consented to any sexual contact.

Masina claimed the sex was consensual. As part of the plea deal, Masina acknowledged he "touched [the victim’s] breast and buttocks in a matter that he should have known would have caused her affront or alarm.”

Prosecutors had come to the table with a plea deal after a judge ruled pornographic images on Masina's phone, testimony from the plaintiff's ex-boyfriend and other key pieces of evidence inadmissible.

USC dismissed Masina from the football team last September.