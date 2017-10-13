Lakers News: Brandon Ingram, Luke Walton Praise 'Pissed Off' Julius Randle

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Lost in Kyle Kuzma's breakout and Lonzo Ball's injury dominating storylines throughout the Los Angeles Lakers preseason has been a stellar start to 2017-18 from Julius Randle.

The fourth-year forward, who is eligible for a rookie extension but seems unlikely to receive one before Tuesday's deadline, looks to be coming into his own. He's averaging 13.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game while even stretching out to the three-point arc—albeit converting at a 20 percent clip.

The Lakers entered the season with Larry Nance and Randle battling for the starting power forward spot.

Lakers coach Luke Walton said, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com:



"He's pissed off. He seems to be pissed off. But he's using it to play with an edge. And he's been great in practice the past two or three days. I thought he had a phenomenal game in Vegas. That's what competition's supposed to bring, the best out of you, and I think he's really stepping his game up with that happening."

Randle spent all offseason working on resculpting his body, cutting out all junk food and engaging in an intense workout regimen that has him in the best shape of his career.

"He got stronger and that is crazy," Brandon Ingram said. "To get even stronger than he already was, he is coming in same hours that I am in here. He refined his shot and he is shooting it from the three-point line pretty well right now [in practice]."

Randle said the combination of Nance encroaching on his starting spot and the potential for a big contract this summer have played factors in helping him become "extremely motivated" for this season.

"How everything goes, I will let that take care of itself," Randle said. "But at the end of the day, my true passion is I just want to be great. That is the best motivation in itself."