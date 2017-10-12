Jason Garrett: Jerry Jones 'Very Sensitive' to Issues Amid Anthem Protests

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is defending team owner Jerry Jones for making players stand during the national anthem or risk being benched.

Per ESPN's Todd Archer, Garrett explained that Jones was taking players' issues into account during a meeting with the team on Wednesday.

"He's very sensitive to some of the issues, as we all are, that the players are talking about," Garrett said. "We all want to make an impact, and he's someone that can help the players do that. He wanted to make sure they knew that."

Jones told reporters on Sunday any Cowboys player who "disrespects the flag" would not be allowed to play.

"We cannot in any way give the implication that we tolerate disrespecting the flag," Jones said, per Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. "We know that there is a serious debate in this country about those issues, but there is no question in my mind, that the [NFL] and the Dallas Cowboys are going to stand up for the flag."

After Jones' meeting with the team Wednesday, George noted Cowboys players who were answering questions merely said "no comment" or declined interview requests.

Prior to a Monday night game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 25, Jones joined the Cowboys on the field to take a knee before the national anthem played.

Jones and the team stood up with their arms locked together when the national anthem began.

Many players around the NFL have taken a stance during the national anthem since the start of the 2016 season. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began the movement last year, with players like Michael Bennett of the Seattle Seahawks and Malcolm Jenkins of the Philadelphia Eagles continuing it this season.