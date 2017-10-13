2017 MLB Free Agents: Rumors and Predictions for Underrated Stars

David Dermer/Associated Press

This year's free-agent class in Major League Baseball is like the calm before the impending storm set to hit in the winter of 2018 when Bryce Harper and Manny Machado headline one of the most star-studded groups of all time.

It's important to mention next year when thinking of this winter because there will likely be teams who hold off on making a big-money offer to, say, J.D. Martinez with the hope they can make an offer to get in on Harper.

That is what makes some of the under-the-radar gems in the 2017 free-agent class so important. Teams will still be seeking upgrades, there will be money to spend, and finding a relative bargain is more valuable than ever.

Here are the latest rumors about some of the underrated free-agent standouts this winter and where they could end up.

CC Sabathia, Starting Pitcher

David Dermer/Associated Press

CC Sabathia has likely earned some extra money on his next contract with 14 strikeouts and four earned runs in two American League Division Series games against the Cleveland Indians.

Per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the New York Yankees do want to bring Sabathia back but just "on a one-year deal, if possible."

Masahiro Tanaka could be the bigger concern for the Yankees if he decides to opt out of his contract. The right-hander didn't have a banner 2017 with a 4.74 ERA and 35 homers allowed in 178.1 innings, but he got hot at the right time with 15 strikeouts in his final regular-season start against the Toronto Blue Jays and seven shutout innings against the Indians in Game 3 of the ALDS.

The Yankees may have some leverage if they only want Sabathia back for 2018. He's 37 years old and is no longer as durable as he was during his prime years, making just 30 starts in a season once since 2014. His 148.2 innings pitched in 2017 was his lowest total ever in a season which he's made at least 27 starts.

There's also the allure for Sabathia of staying in New York and playing with a talented young team that figures to remain in the playoff mix for a long time to come.

Eric Hosmer, First Baseman

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Kansas City Royals figure to be the team hit hardest by free agency with Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain poised to earn big multi-year deals.

Among that trio, Hosmer could be the one Kansas City prioritizes and makes a significant offer to keep around.

Per Heyman, the Royals will be "willing to make a serious offer (presumably $100 million plus)" with the hopes of enticing Hosmer to stay.

Hosmer does have long-term ties to the Royals, who drafted him third overall in 2008 and developed him into an All-Star first baseman. He was a key piece in their two-year playoff run in 2014-15 that resulted in the franchise winning a World Series title in 2015.

The problem for Kansas City is Hosmer's coming off a career year in 2017 with a .318/.385/.498 slash line and tied his career high with 25 home runs. It also hurts that his agent is Scott Boras, who is a master at negotiating the biggest possible deal for his clients.

Heyman did list the Yankees and Boston Red Sox as potential suitors, though Greg Bird's late-season surge has likely earned him favor in New York. The Red Sox will need an upgrade at first base with Mitch Moreland set to become a free agent and Hanley Ramirez likely limited to designated-hitter duties.

The Royals tried to make one more playoff run with their talented trio in 2017, instead of trading any of them for future assets in July at the deadline. It didn't pay off and the risk is a long-term rebuild with maybe all three of Hosmer, Cain and Moustakas leaving.

Hosmer may be Kansas City's preferred choice to stay by making him a long-term offer, but the odds are stacked against the Royals in getting him to accept.

Greg Holland, Closer

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

After missing the entire 2016 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, Greg Holland had a terrific comeback campaign in 2017 as a member of the Colorado Rockies.

The 31-year-old tied for the National League lead with 41 saves, posted a 3.61 ERA in 61 games and had 70 strikeouts in 57.1 innings with the Rockies.

Because of Holland's success last season, Heyman reported he's going to leave a $15 million option for 2018 with the goal of securing a big long-term contract.

"Word is, with the new emphasis on the bullpen, (Boras) believes it's time for an explosion of salaries for bullpen stars," Heyman wrote.

Boras and Holland are taking a significant risk with this move. Holland's overall performance in 2017 was strong, but he was bad in the second half with a 6.38 ERA and 1.333 WHIP in 24 innings.

With Holland having already undergone Tommy John surgery and being over the age of 30, finding a team to invest multiple years with an average salary in the neighborhood of the $15 million he will reportedly leave on the table seems like a stretch.

The biggest thing working in Holland's favor is he does have the proven closer label attached to his name, and desperate teams seeking help in the back of their bullpen may be inclined to pay extra for his past performance instead of what he will do in the future.