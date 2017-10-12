Kevin Lee Says He Didn't Know Where He Was During UFC 216 Weight Cut

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC lightweight Kevin Lee divulged Wednesday that his weight-cutting efforts prior to UFC 216 took a significant toll on him.

Speaking on Chael Sonnen's You're Welcome podcast (h/t Jed Meshew of MMA Fighting), Lee said he was out of it while trying to get under the limit:

"That last hour that I had to cut that extra pound, I don't even know how I got it off. I don't know where I was. Your mind just doesn't want to work when you're in those kind of states. ... Like I said, I don't even remember much. I don't really know. I was kind of out of it and I just left it up to my coaches and they got the job done."

Lee went on to lose to Tony Ferguson by submission in the third round via triangle choke.

Lee said he entered the week weighing 176 pounds and needed to get down to 155 in order to make weight for the bout.

He added that he needed to cut six pounds on the day of the fight, but when he struggled to do so, he was given an extra hour by the doctor.

Lee was able to get down to 154.5 lbs on his second weigh-in attempt, but he said it took a lot out of him physically: "Once I actually made the weight, as soon as I sat down I was more exhausted than I—I don't think I've ever really felt like that in my life. I was carrying the stress of the whole event too so it was a lot."

The 25-year-old was back up to 183 lbs by the time of the fight and admitted that he was heavier than he would have preferred.

Lee suffered just the third loss of his professional career and now sits at 16-3 on the heels of UFC 216.

Meanwhile, Ferguson improved to 23-3 and won the UFC Interim Lightweight title.