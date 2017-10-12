Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Miami Hurricanes Odds, Football Betting Pick

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The Miami Hurricanes hold a 7-1 edge over the last eight meetings with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, which includes a 7-1 run against the spread. In a big game in the ACC's Coastal Division the Hurricanes entertain the Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon down in South Florida.

College football point spread: The Hurricanes opened as 9.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 38.0-31.3 Hurricanes (College football picks on every game)

Why the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets can cover the spread

Since opening this season with that one-point double overtime loss to Tennessee the Ramblin' Wreck are 3-0 both SU and ATS, including a 33-7 win/cover over North Carolina two weeks ago. The Yellow Jackets then enjoyed last week off.

As a 10-point favorite Georgia Tech led the Tar Heels 10-0 at halftime, then secured the victory and the cash by scoring the first 17 points out of the locker room. On the day the Yellow Jackets outgained North Carolina 456-247, outrushed the Heels 403-106 and dominated time of possession by a 39/21 margin.

Georgia Tech has outgained and outrushed each of its four opponents this season. In fact, the Yellow Jackets outgained the Volunteers in that season-opening defeat by almost 300 yards. They lost that game on a failed two-point conversion in the second OT, but covered as four-point 'dogs.

And stretching back to last year Georgia Tech is 7-1 SU and 8-0 ATS over its last eight games.

Why the Miami Hurricanes can cover the spread

Miami, rather quietly, has built a nine-game winning streak, which includes an 8-1 ATS run, following its 24-20 last-second victory over Florida State last week. The Hurricanes trailed the Seminoles 20-17 with a minute-and-a-half to go but won the game when wide receiver Darrell Langham took the ball and a defender across the plane with six seconds left on the clock.

On the day Miami got beat on the stat sheet, but it drove 75 yards for touchdowns on each of its last two possessions, twice converting on 3rd-and-10 situations. The Hurricanes also scored that last touchdown just in time to kick the extra point and cover as three-point favorites.

Miami is now 3-1 ATS on the season, and the only reason it didn't cover that game against Bethune Cookman was because it was favored by 50 points.

Smart pick

The Hurricanes suffered a blow last week when they lost leading rusher Mark Walton for the season to an ankle injury. Also, coming off that big win could leave Miami susceptible to a letdown. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech is a failed two-point conversion from being 4-0 on the season, and coming off a bye week. Smart money here takes the Wreck at online sports betting sites.

College football betting trends

Georgia Tech is 1-7 SU and ATS in its last eight games against Miami.

The total has gone over in four of Georgia Tech's last five games against Miami.

Miami is 9-0 SU and 8-1 ATS in its last nine games.

