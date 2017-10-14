Bowl Predictions 2017: Projections for Top Playoff Contenders Before Week 7

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Although the 2017 college football season has featured a handful of high-profile upsets, including Clemson on Friday, there hasn't been a week with multiple surprising results to shake up the rankings. History would suggest it's coming at some point and that's when the playoff conversation will really heat up.

Alabama currently headlines the large group of teams still holding a realistic chance of earning a shot at the national title. Things get more murky beyond that, however, given the high number of teams from power conferences without a loss.

The group of contenders should slowly shrink with each passing week, though. So let's check out current bowl predictions for the nation's top-ranked teams and examine which other playoff hopefuls could be pushed to the brink in Week 7 after Syracuse took down Clemson.

Bowl Projections for AP Top 10

1. Alabama – Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

2. Clemson – Orange Bowl

3. Penn State – Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

4. Georgia – Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

5. Washington – Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

6. TCU – Fiesta Bowl

7. Wisconsin – Cotton Bowl

8. Washington State – Alamo Bowl (note: this was based on AP poll before WSU loss to Cal)

9. Ohio State – Orange Bowl

10. Auburn – Citrus Bowl

Playoff Contenders on Upset Alert

No. 6 TCU (at Kansas State)

This is a classic trap game for the Horned Frogs. They are coming off back-to-back victories over ranked opponents in Oklahoma State and West Virginia and now they have to go on the road to face a Kansas State squad forced to make a change at quarterback.

Newy Scruggs of NBC Sports Radio noted Jesse Ertz is expected to miss at least a month of action while recovering from a knee injury. Alex Delton will take the reins of the Wildcats' offense for the first extended action of his collegiate career.

"This week I'm preparing like I prepare every week to be ready to play," Delton told reporters. "Last week we anticipated me possibly going in the game but you never really know. Jesse was playing well and when they called my number I was ready to go. When I got in there I had some nerves going, but after the first snap I felt fine and I was ready to go and execute our game plan."

While he's inexperienced, his dual-threat skill set makes him an ideal fit for the Kansas State offense. He's averaged 6.8 yards on 15 carries so far this season and should ensure the Wildcats, who've scored 67 points over their past two games, remain dangerous.

Meanwhile, TCU is coming off a game where it allowed the Mountaineers to rush for 142 yards. So the elements are in place for Kansas State to find success on the ground, control the clock and make this contest far too close for comfort for the Horned Frogs.

No. 10 Auburn (at LSU)

A lot has been made about LSU's stunning home loss to Troy as a three-touchdown favorite last month. The Tigers bounced back strong with a road victory over Florida last week, though. That's the more important result from an Auburn perspective as it prepares for the SEC clash.

LSU held the Gators to 302 total yards of offense and held the ball for nearly 34 minutes thanks to a multifaceted rushing attack that put up 216 yards on 48 carries. Auburn can expect to see a similar game plan from Ed Orgeron in Saturday's game.

Tigers quarterback Danny Etling talked with Rick Semmler of WTHI about embracing the challenge their 5-1 counterparts present:

Along with stopping the run, the other key for Auburn will be which version of the offense shows up on the road. The Tigers mustered only six points and 116 total yards against Clemson at Death Valley, but scored 51 points when they took on a less talented Missouri squad away from home.

All told, Auburn is the rightful favorite given its overall play since the loss to Clemson, but the margin for error is smaller than it may appear.

No. 11 Miami (vs. Georgia Tech)

Miami narrowly escaped an upset bid from Florida State last week as Malik Rosier found Darrell Langham for a 23-yard touchdown pass with six seconds left to secure a dramatic win for the Hurricanes. They could be forced into a second straight nail-biter against Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets could easily be 4-0 right now. They lost a double-overtime thriller to Tennessee in the opener and have since rattled off three consecutive wins by a combined score of 105-34, albeit against middling competition.

Dan Wolken‏ of USA Today commented on the Canes' outlook heading into the game:

The Miami defense must have a resurgent performance to fend off the upset. The unit allowed 406 yards to Florida State last week, which allowed the Seminoles to hold the back for almost 35 minutes. That's worrisome as it gets prepared to handle Tech's clock-eating triple-option attack.

It's a turning-point game for the Hurricanes. A win could help them climb into the top 10, but a loss would do major damage to their playoff hopes. The schedule also gets more favorable over the next two weeks, so the potential is there to make a move if they do survive the Yellow Jackets.