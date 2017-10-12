Report: Neville Left WWE After Being Booked by Vince McMahon to Lose to Enzo

Photo credit: WWE.com.

According to a new report, former cruiserweight champion Neville left WWE on Monday after being informed he was scheduled to lose to Enzo Amore in a Lumberjack Match.

Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc), WWE has denied that Neville quit, but a source informed him that the King of the Cruiserweights is "100 percent gone" from the company.

In place of the bout between Neville and Enzo, WWE instead had a Lumberjack Match pitting Kalisto against Amore, resulting in Kalisto becoming the new cruiserweight champion.

After rumors regarding Neville initially surfaced across the internet Tuesday, Ryan Satinof Pro Wrestling Sheet was the first to report about the Englishman being scheduled to lose to Enzo.

Satin was not able to confirm whether Neville requested his release from WWE, however.

Neville dropped the Cruiserweight Championship to Amore recently at No Mercy when the Certified G kicked the two-time champ below the belt while the official wasn't looking.

The title change was seemingly a catalyst for the cruiserweight division, as it has now main-evented Raw three weeks in a row.

Neville was initially a normal singles wrestler on the main roster, but he joined the cruiserweight division last year, turned heel and went on to enjoy the best run of his WWE career.

The 31-year-old developed into one of WWE's best all-around performers and held the cruiserweight title for 233 days split between two reigns.

If Neville is granted his release, WWE will be losing the cornerstone of the cruiserweight division and one of the most convincing heels in the entire company.

