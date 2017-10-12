Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie Reportedly Reports to Giants After Suspension

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

NJ.com's Dan Duggan reported Thursday that New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie returned to the team following his suspension.

According to ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan and Dan Graziano, Rodgers-Cromartie was suspended by head coach Ben McAdoo after he left the team's training facility Wednesday.

A number of incidents reportedly led up to Rodgers-Cromartie leaving the facility and being disciplined by McAdoo on Wednesday.

Per Raanan and Graziano, DRC was fined for leaving the team's "recovery day" last Friday. He then had an outburst on the sidelines during Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and went to the locker room before returning.

McAdoo told Rodgers-Cromartie that he would be inactive for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos due to his actions, resulting in Rodgers-Cromartie walking out once again.

DRC told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he handled "it the wrong way, but to sit me a game had me hot so I left."

McAdoo has yet to announce how long Rodgers-Cromartie will be suspended, but Graziano reported the team plans to "welcome him back with a clean slate" at the conclusion of his suspension.

The 31-year-old Rodgers-Cromartie is in the midst of his fourth season with the G-Men, and he has registered 26 tackles, 0.5 sacks and no interceptions for 0-5 New York.

He was a key figure in the Giants becoming one of the NFL's best defensive teams in 2016, however, as the two-time Pro Bowler led the team with six interceptions.

While Rodgers-Cromartie is suspended, Eli Apple and Janoris Jenkins will continue to handle starting corner duties outside with Ross Cockrell likely taking on the nickel role.