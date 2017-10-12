Rafael Nadal's Win Highlights Thursday's 2017 Shanghai Rolex Masters Results

Yifan Ding/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal swept aside Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-1 at the 2017 Shanghai Masters on Thursday to cruise through the third round of the competition.

Third seed Alexander Zverev was beaten in three sets by Juan Martin del Potro, who battled back from a set down to win 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Marin Cilic and Grigor Dimitrov.

Recap

Nadal was in fine fettle on Thursday as he breezed through the contest with Fognini in just 62 minutes.

The Italian did hit some fine shots along the way, as Tennis TV demonstrated:

He also produced a sumptuous lob in the second set, but he was unable to string together any of his positive play into a challenge for the top seed, who broke him four times on the way to victory.

As Record's Jose Morgado noted, the Spaniard has been impressive of late:

Zverev's clash with Del Potro was much more fiercely contested. Even as the German edged him out in the first set, the Argentinian showed off his quality:

The pair were evenly matched throughout the second set as both served extremely well—neither was even given a hint of a break point—and Del Potro was able to keep his hopes alive as he narrowly took the tiebreaker.

Zverev showed his frustration in the decider when his opponent broke for a 3-2 lead, per Live Tennis:

It would prove decisive, with Del Potro eventually taking the set 6-4.

Nadal will face Dimitrov in the quarter-final after he beat Sam Querrey 6-3, 7-6 (3).