    Arsene Wenger Admits January Exits 'Possible' for Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on October 1, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has conceded star attacking duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil could leave the club in January, but he said both are still happy at the Emirates Stadium.

    The 28-year-old pair are both in the final year of their contracts with Arsenal and, although Wenger hinted attempts are ongoing to get them signed to new deals, he said the Gunners could cash in come the new year, per Mattias Karen on ESPN.co.uk:

    "Once you're in our kind of situation, you envisage every solution, yes. It's possible. I always said that the fact we didn't sign an agreement [with Sanchez and Ozil in the summer] doesn't mean that the player will leave—because both players look happy here. Overall I hope the situation can be turned around."

    Wenger, 67, was speaking ahead of Arsenal's Saturday trip to Watford in the Premier League, the north London club's first match following the international break.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Mesut Ozil of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and AFC Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium on September 9, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
    Clive Rose/Getty Images

    Sanchez's Chile side failed to secure qualification to the 2018 FIFA World Cup during the break, and Wenger said he will assess the forward following a physically and mentally challenging period, per Liam Prenderville of The Mirror: "I will have to speak to him. Yesterday, I watched the whole game and I must say he got some special treatment. It was very physical and mentally I will have to assess the situation."

    The former Barcelona and Udinese star was close to leaving the Emirates back in the summer, with Arsenal's Premier League rivals Manchester City heavily linked with a deal worth up to £60 million, per BBC Sport's David Ornstein.

    Ozil, meanwhile, has recently been linked with a move to Manchester United to reunite with manager Jose Mourinho, under whom he played at Real Madrid, per The Independent's Miguel Delaney.

    It is becoming abundantly clear that the likelihood of Sanchez and Ozil penning new deals at Arsenal are minimal.

    Clubs will likely look to take advantage of Arsenal's potential desire to recoup some money for two of their biggest signings by making moves for the pair in January.

    But, given they could be available for free come next summer, it seems unlikely any bids will come close to the £60 million City offered for Sanchez, and Arsenal may have to decide whether to cut their losses.   

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Team Lose Retaken Pen Shoot-Out 3 Weeks After Winning Original

      Daniel Zeqiri
      via The Telegraph
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Barca Selling Naming Rights to Give Messi £80M

      Pete Jenson for MailOnline
      via Mail Online
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Aguero Unsure If He'll Return for Man City vs. Stoke

      Christopher Simpson
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Ranking Top 20 Players Who Won't Be at World Cup

      Sam Tighe
      via Bleacher Report