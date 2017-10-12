Sergio Aguero Unsure If He'll Play in Manchester City vs. Stoke After Rib Injury

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Sergio Aguero has revealed he does not know if he will feature in Manchester City's clash with Stoke City on Saturday, but he has returned to full training after breaking his ribs in a car crash.

He told TyC Sport (h/t MailOnline's Matthew Smith): "I still do not know if I am going to play on Saturday. Today [Wednesday] I trained normally, but without the group. Tomorrow I will get into the group to see how I feel."

Aguero was in Amsterdam on a day off when he was involved in the accident on September 28. He took to Twitter to provide updates on the situation:

The injury kept him out of City's clash with Chelsea, but it did not prove too costly as they were able to battle to a 1-0 win.

He also did not feature for Argentina during the international break, and they also managed without him. A 0-0 draw with Peru left them in jeopardy of missing out on the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but Lionel Messi fired them to a 3-1 win over Ecuador in the final game to secure qualification.

Aguero's crash has proved divisive among pundits, including Arlo White and Alexi Lalas:

The striker explained it is normal for players to travel during their time off, even abroad. He added: "When a player has a free day at Manchester City, most of the players go to London, others to Italy, some to Spain."

Manager Pep Guardiola confirmed he does not mind players making the most of their free time or travelling during it, per Goal's Sam Lee:

What's more, the injury was not brought on by his travel but rather a car accident, which could have happened had he remained in Manchester.

Guardiola is more concerned with his player's fitness and well-being, and with the striker back in training he could be in line to feature against Stoke.

If City opt for caution and give Aguero more time to recover, they should still have more than enough firepower to see off the Potters.