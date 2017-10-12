    Jose Mourinho 'Ready to Sign' New Manchester United Deal Worth £65M

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2017

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United handles the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on September 30, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
    Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

    Manchester United are reportedly set to offer manager Jose Mourinho a new five-year contract worth £65 million, and the Portuguese is "ready to sign."

    According to Neil Custis in The Sun, United have been impressed with Mourinho's work at Old Trafford since he succeeded Louis van Gaal in May 2016, and his new deal will see his £250,000 weekly wage stay roughly the same but his incentive package increase significantly. 

    Mourinho, 54, initially signed a three-year contract with the Red Devils, but he looks set to be rewarded after a fine start to the 2017-18 season, which currently sees them second in the Premier League, behind Manchester City only on goal difference.

    He is also likely reaping the benefits of having claimed two major pieces of silverware last season, the League Cup and UEFA Europa League—the latter having secured United a place back in the UEFA Champions League despite them finishing sixth in the Premier League.

    Mourinho has had huge success in his managerial career but has famously only stayed at clubs for short periods of time.

    His longest single spell at a club was his first in charge of Chelsea. Appointed ahead of the 2004-05 season, Mourinho won two Premier League titles in three full seasons at Stamford Bridge before leaving his post early in the 2007-08 campaign. 

    Inter Milan's Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho celebrates after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match Inter Milan against Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 22, 2010. Inter Milan won the Champions League with a
    CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

    Mourinho spent two-and-a-half seasons with Porto in his first managerial role and just two at Inter Milan, winning Champions League titles with both clubs.

    Meanwhile, in a three-season spell at Real Madrid, he broke Barcelona's three-year stranglehold on the La Liga title by triumphing in the Spanish top flight in 2011-12. 

    With a new deal with United on the table, Mourinho could be set for his longest single spell in charge of a club.

    He looks to be succeeding where David Moyes and Van Gaal could not by making United a dominant force once again.

    United chiefs and fans will have no problem with Mourinho staying on at the Old Trafford helm as long as he continues to secure silverware for the club, particularly if he wins a Premier League title.   

