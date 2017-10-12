WWE Raw vs. SmackDown: Winner, Top Highlights and Botches for Week of October 12

1 of 4

The path to TLC; Tables, Ladders and Chairs became clearer Monday night with the reunion of one of wrestling's most celebrated factions, a new cruiserweight champion and the further introduction to Sister Abigail.

Here is what helped the flagship show stand out this week.

The Reunion of The Shield

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose reunited as The Shield for the first time in three years Monday night and laid waste to anyone in their collective path. The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro, Curtis Axel and even the seemingly unstoppable Braun Strowman were left lying following beatdowns from the united front.

The crowd was red-hot and the show felt like a significant one rather than a placeholder during football season, proving the effect The Shield has on the product and should continue to have, going forward.

As three individual stars, Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose accomplished a great deal and succeeded as WWE champions. Together, though, there is an aura about them that makes them a truly unique and compelling watch.

This may be a short-lived reunion for now but do not be surprised to see WWE go back to the proverbial well post-WrestleMania for more antics from The Hounds of Justice.

Sister Abigail

There are some that will be let down by the revelation that Sister Abigail is not actually a female performer joining the Bray Wyatt act but, rather, an alter-ego of Wyatt. That is understandable. At the same time, the fact WWE Creative took the Norman Bates approach, making this much-discussed character a part of Wyatt' psyche.

It is a refreshing take, one that bucked the expected and created a new dimension to the Wyatt character.

Now it will be up to WWE Creative to use that persona to help rebuild Wyatt, who has descended into this creative mediocrity that threatened his credibility among fans. If the writing team fails with this latest element, it may be time to reassess the character and its purpose on Raw and SmackDown Live.

Kalisto Dethrones Enzo Amore

The argument that Enzo Amore should not have been beaten for the Cruiserweight Championship this early certainly carries weight. The potential for an epic heel run was there but was erased far too early.

With that said, the crowning of a new champion was a nice way to wrap up the three-week story Raw has told over the course of that many main event segments. After running his mouth for weeks on end, Amore was introduced to the newest member of the division last week in the form of Kalisto.

This week, he was downed by a superior worker, with a little help from the same Superstars he disrespected in those aforementioned segments.

It made sense, it ended the show with an exclamation mark and it sets up Amore digging deeper into his bag of tricks to regain the title.