Non-Freshmen Most Likely to Leave School Early After the 2017-18 CBB Season

Mikal Bridges, Villanova

Most mock drafts have Bridges as the third, fourth or fifth sophomore/junior selected, generally projected late in the lottery (first 14 picks) to late first-round range. But I have a hard time believing that one of Jay Wright's guys is going to leave a year early, given how rarely that happens at Villanova. If anything, Jalen Brunson would seem to be the more likely Wildcat to declare after this year, but he's not showing up in any mock drafts just yet.

Shake Milton, SMU

Milton was overshadowed by the likes of Semi Ojeleye, Sterling Brown and Ben Moore, but he had one heck of a sophomore season running the show for one of the most efficient offenses in the country. Milton averaged 13.0 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds and shot 42.3 percent from downtown. If he's anywhere close to that effective as the No. 1 option for the Mustangs, NBA scouts will be begging him to declare.

Tacko Fall, UCF

All basketball careers have an expiration date, but they tend to come earlier for guys who are 7'6". Sim Bhullar left New Mexico State after his sophomore year. Mamadou Ndiaye left UC Irvine after his junior year. Look for Fall to do the same, as one more season isn't going to change whether an NBA team wants to use a flier on him. If anything, he'd probably be hurting his chances at a pro career by returning for a senior year.

Andrew Jones, Texas

Jones probably could have declared alongside Jarrett Allen this past May, but look for him and Mohamed Bamba to jump to the NBA together after the upcoming season. The one major uncertainty, though, is whether Jones will be able to establish himself as either a lead guard or a shooting guard at the pro level. He was more of a tweener as a freshman, and that's no way to get drafted.

De'Anthony Melton, USC

Melton had a solid freshman season, particularly as a defender. But he'll desperately need to improve as a three-point shooter (28.4 percent) in order to fill the three-and-D role that has become all the rage in recent years.

Braxton Key, Alabama

Key is hardly a hot commodity in mock drafts, but he did average 12 points per game as a freshman who was playing a bit out of position. The addition of Collin Sexton at point guard should make everyone on this Crimson Tide team look even better—a la Lonzo Ball at UCLA last year. Whether that's enough for Key to bolt for the draft remains to be seen, but it's more than enough to get him on the radar.