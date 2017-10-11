Derek Jeter Says He Wouldn't Have Problem with Marlins Kneeling During Anthem

Alan Diaz/Associated Press

New Miami Marlins owner Derek Jeter reportedly won't stop any of his players from kneeling during the national anthem.

On Wednesday, Zach Braziller of the New York Post reported Jeter said he wouldn't take issue with the Marlins protesting racial inequality by kneeling during the song.

Mark Townsend of Yahoo Sports noted the comments came when Jeter was speaking at a Turn 2 Foundation charity event. Townsend also pointed out Jeter has spoken out about racism he dealt with growing up and has publicly supported Colin Kaepernick in the past.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.