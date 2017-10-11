    Derek Jeter Says He Wouldn't Have Problem with Marlins Kneeling During Anthem

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2017

    Miami Marlins owner Derek Jeter talks to reporters during a news conference, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in Miami. Jeter says he will help develop a winning culture with the Marlins that will emphasize hard work, discipline and no excuses. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
    Alan Diaz/Associated Press

    New Miami Marlins owner Derek Jeter reportedly won't stop any of his players from kneeling during the national anthem.

    On Wednesday, Zach Braziller of the New York Post reported Jeter said he wouldn't take issue with the Marlins protesting racial inequality by kneeling during the song.

    Mark Townsend of Yahoo Sports noted the comments came when Jeter was speaking at a Turn 2 Foundation charity event. Townsend also pointed out Jeter has spoken out about racism he dealt with growing up and has publicly supported Colin Kaepernick in the past.

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

