Donald Trump Says NFL Should Have Suspended Colin Kaepernick for Not Standing

President Donald Trump once again gave his opinion on NFL policy Wednesday, saying the league should have suspended Colin Kaepernick when he stopped standing for the national anthem in 2016.

"The NFL should have suspended him for one game and he would have never done it again," Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity. "They could have then suspended him for two games and they could have suspended him again if he did it a third time, for the season, and you would never have had a problem."

Trump's comments fall in line with his "suspend or fire" mantra he's trotted out in discussing protests during the anthem, which have grown more prevalent during his presidency. The NFL has seemingly begun shifting policy toward siding with the president, with commissioner Roger Goodell sending out a memo Tuesday saying the league wants players standing for the anthem.

"Like many of our fans, we believe that everyone should stand for the national anthem," Goodell wrote, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. "It is an important moment in our game. We want to honor our flag and our country, and our fans expect that of us.

"We also care deeply about our players and respect their opinions and concerns about critical social issues. The controversy over the Anthem is a barrier to having honest conversations and making real progress on the underlying issues. We need to move past this controversy, and we want to do that together with our players."

