Adrian Peterson Says Trade to Cardinals Answered His Prayers

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

New Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson gave a special shoutout to Jesus Christ for helping him get traded to his new team.

The Cardinals, who acquired Peterson from the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, had their new running back meet with the media for the first time since the deal after practice today.

"It was something that I was praying about. Hey, God, I need you to answer this prayer for me," Peterson said, via TMZ Sports. "You listening to me?"

After being informed of the trade, Peterson said his reaction was to say "thank you, Jesus. He answers prayers."

Peterson did note he "wasn't pushing" to be traded by the Saints before adding it would "be lying to say I didn’t want a change of scenery."

The Saints signed Peterson in April after the Minnesota Vikings declined his contract option for 2017. The 2012 NFL MVP never found a groove in New Orleans' offense with 81 yards on 27 carries in four games.

Peterson and Saints head coach Sean Payton appeared to have a heated exchange on the sidelines during the season opener against the Vikings. Peterson downplayed the situation by saying on Twitter he only told Payton "we need to run the ball up their Donkey."

The Cardinals will afford Peterson with an opportunity to touch the ball more often. David Johnson will be out until at least December after undergoing wrist surgery last month.

Arizona badly needed to make a change in the backfield. It enters Week 6 ranked last in the NFL in total rushing yards (259), rushing yards per game (51.8) and rushing yards per attempt (2.6).