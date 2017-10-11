Corey Brewer Says Lakers Should Be Top-5 Offensive, Top-10 Defensive Team

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Corey Brewer is leaning into the raised expectations for the Los Angeles Lakers as they get ready for the 2017-18 NBA regular season.

Per Serena Winters of Lakers Nation, Brewer said Wednesday the Lakers "should be a top-five offensive team and a top-10 defensive team" this season.

Brewer was traded to the Lakers by the Houston Rockets at the trade deadline last February. He averaged 5.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 24 games after the deal.

The Lakers would have to take monumental leaps forward from where they were last season if they are going to be a top-five offense and top-10 defense during the 2017-18 season. They finished 17th in scoring offense with 104.6 points per game and 28th in scoring defense with 111.5 points allowed per game in 2016-17.

Advanced stats weren't any better for the Lakers, who finished 23rd in offensive efficiency and 30th in defensive efficiency, per Basketball Reference.

Los Angeles' front office did make key upgrades during the offseason, notably drafting Lonzo Ball No. 2 overall and signing free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The Lakers still feature a young core, led by Ball, Julius Randle and Brandon Ingram, that will shoulder a heavy load trying to get the franchise back into playoff contention in the Western Conference.