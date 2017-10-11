Jerry Jones Reportedly Wanted to Play the Villain with Anthem Protest Statement

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly had a meeting with his players and coaches Wednesday and said he wanted to "play the bad guy and deflect attention from the players" with his national anthem stance, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

Archer noted Jones also stressed during the meeting there are some business concerns with sponsorships and television ratings with players protesting racial inequality and police brutality by kneeling during the song.

Archer explained Jones previously said his players need to stand for the anthem or they will be benched.

Jones—who locked arms and knelt with his players before the national anthem leading up to Dallas' game against the Arizona Cardinals—also gave his players the chance to talk to him in a one-on-one fashion during Wednesday's meeting.

Archer reported in a separate story Local 100 of the United Labor Unions filed a complaint against the Cowboys, saying Jones "is attempting to threaten, coerce and intimidate" his players and violated the National Labor Relations Act.

This comes after CNN Money's Ahiza Garcia obtained a copy of a memo from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell that was sent to all 32 team owners. "Like many of our fans, we believe that everyone should stand for the National Anthem," it read in part.

The NFL Players Association released a statement Wednesday revealing executive director DeMaurice Smith will attend the owners' meetings in New York to discuss policies regarding the national anthem.

As for the Cowboys, they are currently on their bye week and won't take the field again until Oct. 22, so fans will have to wait some time to see how the team responds.