NBA Trade Rumors: Eric Bledsoe, Tyson Chandler, John Henson Available in Talks

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

With less than a week remaining before the 2017-18 NBA season tips off, the likelihood of major player movement is minimal. Teams are in the process of settling their rosters, cutting non-guaranteed contracts and making the final decisions on players who will be on the team opening night.

To put it another way: If a major trade was going to happen in camp, it already would have. Even rookie extensions have by and large been a smooth process (Pun fully intended; shouts to Joel Embiid on getting that money).

As such, the trade rumor mill is filled with names you've heard before time and again.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported the Phoenix Suns remain interested in moving veterans Eric Bledsoe, Tyson Chandler and Jared Dudley. Bledsoe, who has seemingly been on the block for the better part of two years, feels like the likeliest departure given some teams remain high on his skill level.

The 27-year-old averaged 21.1 points, 6.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game last season. He was once again hampered by injuries, missing 16 games. It was the third time in his four seasons with the Suns that he missed at least 10 contests and fourth instance of his career.

Bledsoe also told Scott Bordow of AZCentral over the summer that he "love[s] everything about" Phoenix but "at the same time, I want to win." With free agency looming in 2019 after signing what turned out to be a team-friendly contract, Bledsoe's natural trade bait if the Suns want to keep accumulating draft picks.

Chandler and Dudley are more solid locker room voices who help Phoenix bump up toward the salary floor than anything. Their likelihood of moving will grow as the season progresses and teams pile up injuries and need replacements for 20-25 minutes a night.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in a far different boat, with most of their young core in place and what they hope will be a push toward contention in 2017-18. Most of those players are locked up or still in their rookie contracts. The exception, Jabari Parker, could wind up hitting restricted free agency this summer thanks to a pair of torn ACLs.

Nevertheless feeling the squeeze of the tax, Lowe reported Milwaukee's been shopping big men John Henson and Mirza Teletovic. Henson and Teletovic are expected to get a lion's share of the power forward minutes this season, and the development of Thon Maker will determine their eagerness to move either player.

Maker won't make his preseason debut until Friday night. The Bucks would prefer to move on with him ramping up his minutes and making a major leap this season. Until that actually comes to fruition, odds are the Bucks keep their big man logjam and hope for the best. Any mini hot stretch from Henson in particular would increase his trade value, which is pretty minimal at this point.

Teletovic's $21 million he's owed over the next two seasons is essentially sunken cost.