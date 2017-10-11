    Danny Ainge Responds to Isaiah Thomas Saying He May Never Speak to Him Again

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2017

    MILAN - OCTOBER 6: Isiah Thomas and President of Basketball Operations, Danny Ainge of the Boston Celtics warm up prior to the start of the game against Emporio Armani Milano as part of the 2015 Global Games on October 6, 2015 at the Mediolanum Forum, Arena Sala Premium in Milan, Italy. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

    Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge told reporters Wednesday he can sympathize with Isaiah Thomas' feelings of frustration regarding the blockbuster trade that shipped him from the reigning Atlantic Division champions to the Cleveland Cavaliers.    

    After Thomas told Sports Illustrated's Lee Jenkins he "might not ever talk to Danny again," Ainge said he understood because he was traded twice himself as a player. 

    ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg relayed Ainge's complete comments: 

    In the interview published Wednesday, Thomas disclosed that while he doesn't resent the Celtics franchise, he isn't sure if he'll be able to forgive Ainge for the way things unfolded. 

    "Boston is going to be all love," Thomas said. "I might not ever talk to Danny again. That might not happen. I'll talk to everybody else. But what he did, knowing everything I went through, you don't do that, bro. That's not right. I'm not saying eff you. But every team in this situation comes out a year or two later and says, 'We made a mistake.' That’s what they'll say, too."

    Thomas, who averaged a career-high 28.9 points per game last season, put everything on the line for the Celtics during the 2017 postseason when he played through physical and emotional pain. 

    Not only did Thomas play through a hip injury that's now expected to delay his Wine and Gold debut until January, according to The Athletic's Jason Lloyd, but he suited up for the Celtics' postseason opener against the Chicago Bulls one day after the death of his sister, Chyna. 

    Speaking to Jenkins, Thomas admitted he shouldn't have risked his health come playoff time. 

    "No doubt about it, I should have sat out the playoffs," he said. "No way around it, I made it worse."

    Thomas won't get a chance to show Ainge he made a mistake Tuesday when the Cavaliers open their season against the Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena, but he's sure to be motivated as ever when he returns to the floor midway through his first year in Northeast Ohio. 

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie: Boston Is a 'Real' Sports City

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      LeBron (Ankle) Questionable for Season Opener

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Wiggins Still Has to Prove He Is Worth a Max Extension

      Will Gottlieb
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      T-Wolves Give Wiggins 5-Year Max Extension

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report