    Dont'a Hightower Won't Play vs. Chargers, Return Unclear Due to Shoulder Injury

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2017

    New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
    Winslow Townson/Associated Press

    New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower will miss the team's Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of a shoulder injury, according to Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald.

    He reportedly could also be "out a bit longer," per Howe, from the issue that knocked him out of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

    Hightower hasn't played a full season since 2013, and that streak carried into the 2017 campaign when an MCL injury kept him out for New England's wins in Weeks 2 and 3.

    When he's on the field, Hightower is an effective linebacker. He finished the 2016 season with 65 combined tackles and 2.5 sacks, and he has averaged a little over 74 tackles and three sacks a year since entering the NFL in 2012.

    The emergence of Elandon Roberts could help soften the blow Hightower's injury deals to New England if he is able to return from his ankle injury. After appearing in 13 games as a rookie, Roberts had 25 tackles through the team's first five games.

    Still, Hightower is one of the veteran leaders on the Patriots defense, and that can't be so easily replaced, especially if his injury keeps him out for a stretch of games.

