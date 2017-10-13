NFL1000 Week 6 Weekend Preview: Texans Defensive Line Is in Serious Trouble

0 of 9

Bob Levey/Getty Images

While three NFL teams—the Browns, Giants and 49ers—stand at 0-5 with their seasons effectively over outside of the evaluation phase, there are 12 teams with three wins, trying to separate themselves from the pack.

The most interesting divisional battle seems to be in the AFC East, where the Bills and Jets are trying to put a stop to New England's seemingly infinite dominance. All three teams have 3-2 records, and the Jets get their shot at taking down the Patriots this Sunday. It's a weird situation for a team that was thought to be tanking with its lack of overall talent before the season began, but Josh McCown has an opportunity to dismantle New England's surprisingly poor defense.

The AFC North sees the Steelers and Ravens up top, which is normal, except for the fact that neither offense seems to want to succeed. One week after his five-pick nightmare against the Jaguars, Ben Roethlisberger has to deal with a hungry Chiefs defense, while the Ravens get to pick on Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The Lions and Vikings are looking up at the Packers in the NFC North, and the big story there is when Sam Bradford may be available to play at his best again. It appeared that head coach Mike Zimmer rushed Bradford to the field too early last week as he was recovering from a knee injury, and backup Case Keenum looks like the better option for now. But will Keenum provide enough offensive fireworks to counter what Aaron Rodgers may do to Minnesota's defense this Sunday?

Great matchups abound in Week 6, and our scouts have been working hard to preview all the games based on tape and stat study.

Lead Scout: Doug Farrar

Quarterbacks: Mark Schofield

Running backs/Fullbacks: Mark Bullock

Receivers/Tight Ends: Marcus Mosher

Offensive Line: Ethan Young

Defensive Line: Justis Mosqueda

Linebackers: Derrik Klassen

Secondary: Ian Wharton

Here's what we've been watching in preparation for Week 6 of the 2017 season.