Von Miller Says Odell Beckham Jr. Should Be NFL's Highest-Paid Player Ever

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller believes New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. should get paid.

On Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com noted Miller advocated for Beckham to be the league's highest-paid player even with the latter's season-ending ankle injury:

"Odell (Beckham) should be the highest-paid player ever in the National Football League. He should be the highest-paid player ever, regardless of position. That's just the type of player he is. It doesn't matter if it's quarterback, offensive line, receiver. It doesn't matter. The type of impact that he has on the globe, the type of viewers that he brings -- just him as a player. That makes up for him not playing quarterback. So, he's a once in a lifetime player. Definitely deserving.

"There's no reason that he won't come back and be the same type of player. That's just one of the guys that you invest in. When you get a guy like that, that's the guy that you invest in, that you want to keep around for his whole career."

Miller would know all about bouncing back from significant injuries seeing as how he tore his ACL during the 2013 campaign and returned to tally 14 sacks in 2014.

Raanan broke down the Beckham situation, pointing out the receiver said he wants to be the highest-paid player in the league over the summer. However, Giants owner John Mara said such a designation wasn't likely seeing how he is not a quarterback.

Motez Bishara of CNN provided a list of the 20 highest-paid players in the league for 2017, and all but two are quarterbacks (Miller and Ndamukong Suh) with Detroit Lions signal-caller Matthew Stafford at No. 1 ($27 million this year with a five-year, $135 million contract).

The receiver's injury muddles the picture even more, especially "considering negotiations never began earlier this year, the first time Beckham was eligible for an extension," Raanan wrote.

According to Spotrac, Beckham won't hit unrestricted free agency until 2019.

If there were going to be an offensive player outside of the quarterback position to become the highest-paid player, Beckham makes some sense. He is just 24 years old and has done nothing but produce before his injury with three seasons of more than 1,300 receiving yards and three Pro Bowl appearances.