Danny Trevathan Denies Celebrating After Helmet-to-Helmet Hit on Davante Adams

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Two weeks after knocking Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams out of a Sept. 28 game, Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan is denying he celebrated after the illegal helmet-to-helmet hit.

Trevathan was asked about his hit against Adams by reporters on Wednesday.

"I don't care what none of them said," Trevathan said, via ESPN's Jeff Dickerson. "I know what I did. It is what it is. I never wish harm on anybody. I was just trying to make a play, so take it for what it is."

Late in the third quarter of Green Bay's 35-14 win over the Bears, Adams caught a pass over the middle of the field and he appeared to be stopped trying to gain additional yardage but hadn't been brought down.

Trevathan ran toward Adams at full speed with his helmet making direct contact with Adams' helmet, knocking the receiver's mouth guard out. Adams was taken to the hospital and stayed there overnight for evaluation after the play.

Packers tight end Martellus Bennett was critical of Trevathan after the game.

"What we thought was f--ked up was that he was celebrating that play," he told reporters. "You get your ass kicked, you took a cheap shot and you celebrate when a guy goes down. That's what really pissed us off."

The NFL initially suspended Trevathan for two games, but an appeal got it reduced to one game. He is eligible to return to the Bears defense for Sunday's road game against the Baltimore Ravens.