Steve Kerr on Warriors Roster: 'Deepest Team We'll Probably Ever Have'

David Dow/Getty Images

Considering how dominant the Golden State Warriors were last season, the rest of the league doesn't likely want to hear about how much better they are now. However, that's what Steve Kerr believes about his team.

The head coach said the 2017-18 squad is "deepest team we'll probably ever have here," via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

With a starting lineup that already features four All-Stars, adding more depth to the rotation could make the defending champions even more dangerous.

In addition to re-signing Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, the Warriors also made sure to keep second-unit stars Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, JaVale McGee and David West.

The team also added more shooting to the rotation with the free-agent signings of Nick Young and Omri Casspi, both of whom could make the No. 1 offense from last season even tougher to defend.

Meanwhile, rookie second-round pick Jordan Bell has impressed so far this preseason and could be a versatile defender and offensive contributor off the bench. Adding in the potential development of second-year players Patrick McCaw and Damian Jones and there are a lot of options on this roster.

Although the core of Curry, Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will get the most headlines on the Warriors roster, this deep bench could make a significant impact over the course of an 82-game season while keeping the stars fresh for the playoffs.

This all makes it little surprise Golden State enters the year as the overwhelming favorite to bring home another title, per Odds Shark.