Chelsea to Reportedly Scout Red Star Belgrade's Richmond Boakye Against Arsenal

Chelsea reportedly want to bolster their attacking options with the signing of Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye.

According to Darren Lewis of the Daily Mirror, the Blues are poised to scout the player when his team take on Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League in a pair of upcoming matches. It's suggested Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has long been an admirer of the Ghana international.

"He first came to Conte's attention five years ago when he had a brief spell at Juventus," said Lewis. "The Italian is now exploring options for more firepower in the January transfer window with Alvaro Morata's current hamstring injury exposing the lack of depth up front for Chelsea."

Lewis reported Conte still has doubts about Michy Batshuayi's ability to lead the line despite his excellent goalscoring record. Alvaro Morata has shone since arriving at the club, but he is injured and beyond the two there is little depth in the squad.

Boakye would be an interesting option for the Blues. He's been in brilliant form for the Serbian outfit this season, scoring 14 goals in 13 games this calendar year. Here's a look at what he can offer:

The Ghanaian's career has not followed a traditional path. Despite still being a young footballer he has already been at eight different football clubs in his senior career, as well as representing the national team on 12 occasions.

Another striker would be to the benefit of the Blues, though Conte's reported mistrust of Batshuayi continues to be confusing. After all, when Morata hobbled off against City, instead of turning to the Belgium international the Italian coach brought on Willian and changed the system.

Batshuayi will feel a little hard done by after his brilliant goalscoring feats as of late. As noted by Squawka Football, he nets at crucial times for the Blues:

It'll be intriguing to see if the Belgian does get his chance on Saturday when Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League with Morata unlikely to be fit. If Conte does opt to go with Willian, Pedro and Eden Hazard in a front three, speculation about a new striker coming in will only continue to gather pace.

In the case of Boakye, he'd add a goal threat, a physical presence and technical quality to the point of the attack if he was to come in.

Still, for a player who has had so much instability early in his career a prolonged spell at a club where he'll get regular football is vital at this point. With Morata and Batshuayi already at Chelsea, he'd be unlikely to get that at Stamford Bridge.