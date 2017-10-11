Warriors, 49ers and All Pro Bay Area Sports Teams Donate $450K to Fire Relief

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Seven professional sports teams located in the Bay Area have announced a combined donation of $450,000 to help with the relief efforts from wildfires in the area.

The Golden State Warriors, Oakland Athletics, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, San Francisco Giants, San Jose Earthquakes and San Jose Sharks announced the donation in a statement Wednesday, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to CNN's Madison Park, the wildfires began Sunday night in the California wine country, and a number of factors, including strong winds, vegetation and dry conditions, have contributed to making the blazes difficult for firefighters to contain.

Per CNN's Jason Hanna and Nicole Chavez, at least 21 people have been killed by the fires. As of Wednesday, 8,000 firefighters using 550 fire trucks and 73 helicopters have been working to try to contain the situation.

Hanna and Chavez also noted almost 170,000 acres of land have been impacted, with Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties hit with the largest fires.