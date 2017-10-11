Tom Brady on Shoulder Injury: 'I'm Good. Not Worried About It'

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced Wednesday that he would be available to play in Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com:

Brady didn't practice on Tuesday due to an injury to his left shoulder, according to Reiss.

Brady was able to return to practice on Wednesday, however, though the wear and tear he's already suffered has become a concern in New England. As Reiss noted, Brady has already been sacked 16 times and hit 32 times.

"We have to do a better job protecting him," running back James White said, per Reiss. "We're all accountable for that."

Brady also held himself responsible during an interview on Westwood One.

"I think that's part of the conditioning that you do in the offseason, to prepare yourself for taking hits," he said (h/t Reiss). "Some of those sacks, I've been holding on to the ball too long and I have to get rid of it. I think that's decision-making."

New England's struggles protecting Brady are at least one factor in the team's 3-2 start. Brady, to his credit, has remained one of the best quarterbacks in the game, even at age 40, throwing for 1,702 yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception so far this season.

With Brady, the Patriots remain a Super Bowl contender. Without him, it's fair to question whether this team would reach the postseason. So keeping their superstar on his feet and off the sidelines remains vital.