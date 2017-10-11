Edwin Encarnacion Will Play in Game 5 vs. Yankees After Ankle Injury

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Indians will have one of their best hitters available as they face a must-win game against the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series on Wednesday night.

The Indians announced their starting lineup for Game 5 and Edwin Encarnacion is the designated hitter batting fourth:

It's Encarnacion's first game back since he suffered an ankle injury while trying to avoid getting doubled up no second base in the bottom of the first inning. He exited and Michael Brantley took over as the designated hitter.

After scoring 13 runs in the opening two games, it's no coincidence the Indians have put three combined runs on the board in their losses in Games 3 and 4. Encarnacion led the team in home runs (38), RBI (107) and was third in slugging percentage (.504).

Brantley also entered the postseason having registered three at-bats in the final month of the regular season. His rustiness has shown in the playoffs, where he's 1-for-11 in 12 plate appearances.

Between having home-field advantage, getting Encarnacion back and starting ace Corey Kluber, Indians fans should feel good about the team's odds of returning to the American League Championship Series.